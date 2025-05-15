Posted in: 2K Games, Games, NBA 2K, Video Games | Tagged: NBA 2K25

NBA 2K25 Launches Season 7 This Week Heading To The Finals

As the NBA is making its way to the 2025 finals, NBA 2K25 launches Season 7 this week with some fun content to match the vibes

Article Summary NBA 2K25 Season 7 launches May 16, bringing NBA Finals hype and new content themed around Jalen Brunson.

MyCAREER offers bold new gear, mascot costumes, and rewards like a Dune Buggy and Clippers Mascot.

MyTEAM features Knicks legends, special Dark Matter cards, premium packs, and Invincible Paul George.

The W Online celebrates WNBA season with new rewards, jerseys, and a community XP challenge.

2K Games has revealed the latest content arriving this week for NBA 2K25, as they bring in the NBA finals with Season 7, featuring Jalen Brunson from the New York Knicks. The season adds a little something extra to a few of the modes, as well as some new cosmetics in The City, new 100 OVR and Invincible cards in the Triple Threat Park, a new Pro Pass, and more. We have more details below, and you can get the full scoop in the latest Courtside Report, before the content goes live on May 16.

NBA 2K25 – Season 7: Styling & Profiling

MyCAREER : Play like Jalen Brunson and bring the energy of the NBA Playoffs to the blacktop. Season 7 delivers bold new gear, from classic mascot costumes to brand-new fits and accessories. Players can level up and earn rewards like a Dune Buggy (Next Gen) at Level 14, Clippers Mascot "Chuck the Condor" at Level 20, a Sun Hat at Level 38, Underground Outfit at Level 39, and +1 Cap Breaker at Level 40 (New Gen).

: Play like Jalen Brunson and bring the energy of the NBA Playoffs to the blacktop. Season 7 delivers bold new gear, from classic mascot costumes to brand-new fits and accessories. Players can level up and earn rewards like a Dune Buggy (Next Gen) at Level 14, Clippers Mascot "Chuck the Condor" at Level 20, a Sun Hat at Level 38, Underground Outfit at Level 39, and +1 Cap Breaker at Level 40 (New Gen). MyTEAM : Season 7 includes a lineup packed with Knicks legends and Eastern Conference stars. Begin the season with a Level 1 Pink Diamond Donovan Mitchell evolution card that can be evolved into a 99 OVR Dark Matter. From there, players can reach Level 18 to receive a Dynamic Duo featuring a Dark Matter Jalen Brunson (All-Star Pack) and Diamond Josh Hart (Mic Drop Pack). Use the "'Nova Knicks" together to boost both to 99 OVR Dark Matter cards. Throughout the Season players can also earn a Dark Matter Amar'e Stoudemire at Level 20, 100 OVR Willis Reed at Level 30, and Invincible Paul George at Level 40. Other key rewards include the 99 OVR Premium Pack at Level 25, Deluxe Pack Door Game at Level 31, and Legend Badge at Level 38.

: Season 7 includes a lineup packed with Knicks legends and Eastern Conference stars. Begin the season with a Level 1 Pink Diamond Donovan Mitchell evolution card that can be evolved into a 99 OVR Dark Matter. From there, players can reach Level 18 to receive a Dynamic Duo featuring a Dark Matter Jalen Brunson (All-Star Pack) and Diamond Josh Hart (Mic Drop Pack). Use the "'Nova Knicks" together to boost both to 99 OVR Dark Matter cards. Throughout the Season players can also earn a Dark Matter Amar'e Stoudemire at Level 20, 100 OVR Willis Reed at Level 30, and Invincible Paul George at Level 40. Other key rewards include the 99 OVR Premium Pack at Level 25, Deluxe Pack Door Game at Level 31, and Legend Badge at Level 38. The W Online* : The WNBA is so back and to celebrate the WNBA season start, have new rewards and content, including the chance to earn seasonal and weekly updates such as Gemini and Cancer Tops + Necklaces, Rainbow Themed Sleeves, Atlanta Dream Ball and Jersey, and a Candace Parker Game Changer Jersey. With WNBA Opening Night on May 16, players can also work toward a new community goal by contributing XP and completing challenges.

: The WNBA is so back and to celebrate the WNBA season start, have new rewards and content, including the chance to earn seasonal and weekly updates such as Gemini and Cancer Tops + Necklaces, Rainbow Themed Sleeves, Atlanta Dream Ball and Jersey, and a Candace Parker Game Changer Jersey. With WNBA Opening Night on May 16, players can also work toward a new community goal by contributing XP and completing challenges. Season 7 Pro Pass**: Unlock an extra 40 tiers of rewards across MyCAREER and MyTEAM with the Season 7 Pro Pass, featuring standout cosmetics and top-tier cards. Automatic rewards include an Animated Lava Lamp Head, Bronze Patterned Boxing Robe, a 100 OVR Zion Williamson, and a Season 7 Pro Pass Pack. Additional Pro Pass rewards include a Level 19 Galaxy Opal Coach Mike D'Antoni, a 99+ OVR Premium Option Pack (pick 2) at Level 25, "Bango the Buck" Mascot at Level 30, 100 OVR Premium Pack at Level 37, and the Pro Pass-exclusive Invincible Paul George (No. 13 Version) at Level 40.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!