NBA 2K26 Provides Further Details About This Edition's The W

In the latest blog for NBA 2K26, the team expands on the changes and additions being made to The W and how it will impact the game

Article Summary NBA 2K26 revamps The W mode with a pre-draft interview shaping your WNBA journey from day one.

Social media coverage gets an upgrade, featuring real WNBA journalists and dynamic in-game updates.

Defeat WNBA stars to unlock GOAT Challenges, earn GOAT points, badges, and climb the all-time ladder.

The W Online now offers VC rewards and MyTEAM integration with new WNBA Player, Coach, and Uniform Cards.

2K Games dropped more details about NBA 2K26 this morning, as they expanded upon the changes and new content coming to The W. Just yesterday, the team talked about all of the content in this year's edition of MyTEAM, where they briefly grazed over The W but didn't really go in-depth. This is a follow-up to that, as we have more info about what will be in The W, for those who enjoy that content. We have the dev note here, and you can read finer details in the latest Courtside Report. The game is still scheduled for release on September 5, 2025.

NBA 2K26 – The W

Every player's journey in the WNBA officially begins with the pre-draft press conference. Fielding questions from the media about the next steps in their career, each question a player answers will start to dictate where they fall in the draft order. During their introductory presser, their story will start to take shape even giving a glimpse into potential rivalries to come. Social Media Refresh: The social media feature in NBA 2K26 has been expanded and refreshed, representing the ever-growing coverage of the league and its players. As a player's star power rises, more and more WNBA personalities will be talking about their career including notable real-world journalists and pundits like Myles Ehrlich, Terrika Foster-Brasby and Khristina Williams.

The social media feature in NBA 2K26 has been expanded and refreshed, representing the ever-growing coverage of the league and its players. As a player's star power rises, more and more WNBA personalities will be talking about their career including notable real-world journalists and pundits like Myles Ehrlich, Terrika Foster-Brasby and Khristina Williams. GOAT Challenges: In the W, becoming an all-time great isn't easy, players can prove their worth by defeating current stars and climbing the all-time ranks. Whenever players beat a rival WNBA star, they'll unlock short-term and long-term GOAT Challenges. Completing these GOAT Challenges will earn them GOAT points that contribute to their ascension up the all-time ladder. Players can even add to their prestige and receive on-court enhancements in the process, like Skill Boosts, Goat points and Badge performance multipliers and more.

In the W, becoming an all-time great isn't easy, players can prove their worth by defeating current stars and climbing the all-time ranks. Whenever players beat a rival WNBA star, they'll unlock short-term and long-term GOAT Challenges. Completing these GOAT Challenges will earn them GOAT points that contribute to their ascension up the all-time ladder. Players can even add to their prestige and receive on-court enhancements in the process, like Skill Boosts, Goat points and Badge performance multipliers and more. Press Conferences: A player's on-court performance says a lot, but press conferences in NBA 2K26 are a great way for them to weigh in on the relevant stories circulating around the league. Featuring authentic voice recordings and motion capture, press conferences in The W boast brand new content to interact with, from Rookie of the Year contenders to ongoing rivalries offering players richer and deeper immersion.

A player's on-court performance says a lot, but press conferences in NBA 2K26 are a great way for them to weigh in on the relevant stories circulating around the league. Featuring authentic voice recordings and motion capture, press conferences in The W boast brand new content to interact with, from Rookie of the Year contenders to ongoing rivalries offering players richer and deeper immersion. The W Online Rewards: For the first time, players can now earn VC in The W Online games in addition to rewards. Also new to NBA 2K26, now that the WNBA is fully integrated into MyTEAM, players will also be able to earn WNBA Player Cards to take their MyTEAM to the next level, plus Coach Cards and Uniform Cards.

