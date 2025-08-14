Posted in: 2K Games, Games, NBA 2K, Video Games | Tagged: NBA 2K26

NBA 2K26 Reveals Details About This Year's Version Of MyTEAM

NBA 2K26 has more info today about the changes coming to MyTEAM, as we'll see a greater presence from the WNBA and new additions

Article Summary NBA 2K26 introduces WNBA Player Cards in MyTEAM, letting fans mix NBA and WNBA stars on one squad.

New Game Changer Cards and Breakout: Gauntlet mode add strategic depth and dynamic progression to MyTEAM.

Triple Threat Park at Night debuts with 3v3 and 2v2 courts, plus new Streak Buster rewards and seasonal prizes.

All-Star Team-Up, MyTEAM Arena, coach development, and major rewards boost customization and competition.

2K Games has released new information today for one of the biggest modes in NBA 2K26, as they detailed the changes coming to MyTEAM. There's a lot coming to the mode this time around, as WNBA Player Cards will be added to the mix for the first time, as well as the ability to collect and play with current and veteran WNBA players, pairing them with NBA players on the same team. The W is getting a number of changes, multiple new game modes will be added, new card types, a change on a familiar location, and more. You can read the full details here, and get more from the latest Courtside Report.

NBA 2K26 – MyTEAM

The WNBA Joins MyTEAM: A very first for NBA 2K, WNBA Player Cards are fully integrated into all MyTEAM modes and features. With the introduction of WNBA athletes, players can mix and match stars from both leagues – unlocking more roster possibilities than ever before. Pair Paige Bueckers with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, throw a lob from Sheryl Swoopes to Shaquille O'Neal, or run a pick-and-roll with Angel Reese and Carmelo Anthony. Attributes and Badges function identically for all WNBA and NBA Player Cards, ensuring a balanced, consistent gameplay experience no matter who is on the court. To complete the expansion, a dedicated WNBA Domination tier, all WNBA uniforms, and the entirety of the league's set of court floors (featuring the NBA three-point line) have been added to MyTEAM. Further underscoring the magnitude of NBA and WNBA players competing side-by-side, brand new commentary has been recorded with the iconic voices of Kevin Harlan, Greg Anthony, and Stan Van Gundy.

All-New Game Changer Cards: Players have the power to cater their MyTEAM experience to their liking whenever they want with a brand new type of consumable card. The Game Changer Card features special power-ups including activating a REP or MyTEAM Points multiplier for the next game; recovering a win streak in Showdown after a loss; reducing the difficulty or target score differential in Domination; automatically-evolving an Evolution card—and dozens more.

Triple Threat Park at Night: NBA 2K15's Sunset Beach returns in NBA 2K26 for Gen 9 with a refreshed look and feel that comes to life at night with neon lights that complement the tropical environment. Triple Threat Park will feature four head-to-head 3v3 courts and three 3v3 courts for 6-player co-op games. For the first time in MyTEAM, 2v2 games will be available on two 2v2 half-courts. Win-streak rewards and seasonal wins return, but there will also be incentives for ending a team's winning streak with daily Streak Buster Rewards.

King of the Court, Presented by AT&T: NBA 2K26 is raising the competition in King of the Court with all-new prizes. Every weekend from September 12, 2025, through August 2, 2026, PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X|S players can compete to be the number one finisher and win the $10,000 USD grand prize.

Breakout: Gauntlet: Introducing another new game mode, Breakout: Gauntlet, players can put their entire collection to the ultimate test by completing games of increasing difficulty. Gauntlet features a new straight-line game board with an epic twist, as players are only able to use each of their Player Cards once per run. The longer the run continues, the better the rewards will be with a regularly updated final reward at the end of the path.

All-Star Team-Up: In All-Star Team-Up for Gen 9, players can compete in 10-player, 5v5 co-op games with their friends, or random players. In these fast-paced games featuring 6-minute halves, all five teammates will work together and each control their favorite NBA or WNBA Player Cards. Teams who stick together and win 5 games in a session will earn a bonus reward together on top of their Season Ladder progress.

MyTEAM Arena: Gen 9 players can bask in all of their achievements in the new MyTEAM Arena.The new starting location features amazing views and displays banners, trophies, and murals from all of the accomplishments a player has achieved on the court and across the mode.

Additional Updates: NBA 2K26 will feature a slew of additional updates and additions to MyTEAM including, Single Player Salary Cap, Coach development, Victory Card exchanges, more MyTEAM REP rewards with a G.O.A.T. Hoodie Melo reward for reaching Dark Matter REP, more Showdown rewards, new Crest rewards in Domination, a new Player Card View, and so much more.

