Necromunda: Underhive Wars Gets A New Gameplay Video

Rogue Factor and Focus Home Interactive released a brand new gameplay trailer today for their upcoming title Necromunda: Underhive Wars. U[ until now we've been getting bits and pieces about the game from the devs showing us what's possible, but not really a lot of the in-game action. This trailer takes care of a lot of that as we finally get a great glimpse into how everything will go in the game. From customizing your character and making a proper squad, all the way to combat and how things will play out on these giant maps. Enjoy the trailer below as the game will drop on September 8th for PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

Necromunda: Underhive Wars, Focus Home Interactive and Rogue Factor's third-person tactical-RPG game and debut of Games Workshop's renowned Necromunda IP in a videogame, hits PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on September 8. Ahead of release, learn everything there is to know about creating a gang and fighting in the Underhive in today's new Gameplay Overview Trailer. Deep below the hive cities of Necromunda, pick, lead, customize and grow your gang in the twisted tunnels of the dystopian Underhive. Each fighter is a unique character, with a combination of traits, perks, one of five Careers, House, injuries, gear, skills, vices, virtues, and talents. Each part of this can make a fighter unique, and your combination will never be the same as another. Combine fighters of different careers in interesting ways to best your enemies – bring your heavies to higher ground with Necromunda's signature verticality and freedom of movement, then sabotage the ziplines so your enemies can't follow. Control enemy movement with overlapping overwatch zones, then hit them where it hurts with brawling melee fighters.