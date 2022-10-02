The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO Part 14: Melmetal VMAX

During the Sword & Shield era, the Pokémon TCG has released at least one special expansion every year. A special expansion is a set of cards that does not include the current era's title in its name and is often directly themed to a certain topic. Another feature of special expansions is that they come only in set-specific products rather than booster boxes and individual packs. For example, a main series set would be Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance and Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, while a special set would be Shining Fates, Celebrations, and the topic of this new spotlight series, the Pokémon GO expansion. Released on July 1st, 2022, this special set was made in partnership with Niantic Labs, the mobile developer behind the iconic game Pokémon GO. The set adapts and pays homage to certain elements from the game while also continuing current elements of the TCG including VSTARs, Radiant Pokémon, Alternate Arts, and more. Follow me through a journey through this set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and talk about what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we continue with the Melmetal line.

Melmetal V, a Pokémon GO-first species that gets a prominent feature here, is illustrated by sadaji. It goes up to Melmetal VMAX, which depicts the Gigantamax version of this Pokémon. Melmetal is one of the only remaining species that needed to see its Gigantamax form in the Pokémon TCG. Now, after this set, the only species whose Gigantamax form we have yet to see is Hatterene. Hopefully, we will get Hatterene VMAX before the Sword & Shield era ends.

