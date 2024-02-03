Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Alawar, Necrosmith 2

Necrosmith 2 Reveals Release Date Ahead Of Steam Next Fest

We now know when Alawar will release Necrosmith 2, as the game prepares to release a free demo during Steam Next Fest this Monday.

Article Summary Necrosmith 2 release set for March 27, with a Steam Next Fest demo on February 5-12.

Roguelike necromancer sim enhanced with new features, spells, and tower upgrades.

Procedural generation brings diverse biomes, enhancing the strategic undead assembly.

Prepare for the titanic challenge with the opportunity to build your own Titans.

Indie game developer and publisher Alawar has revealed the official release date for Necrosmith 2 ahead of its Steam Next Fest demo. The anticipated sequel to the necromancer simulator will have you dealing with all things undead as you practice reusing what has already passed away for your own purposes. While the demo will be available from February 5 to 12, the main game will be released on March 27. Enjoy the trailer as we wait for the demo to arrive on Monday.

Necrosmith 2

Necrosmith 2 is a roguelike tower defense necromancer sim that improves upon its predecessor's already-superb recipe of body parts and magic with the addition of a bunch of new, fancy necromancy features! A better Necromancer Tower with absurd add-ons, labs, and technomagic devices for improved undead parts options. A deeper amount of exploration with an even larger procedurally generated map, new types of biomes and islands, the addition of flying undead, and a day/night cycle to really spice things up. And last but not least, a bigger foe with the introduction of Titans, which you can also build to defend against them! If all that doesn't have you itching to create a freshly assembled (but not very fresh!) army, the return of the handy Cat companion may be the cherry on top of the undead sundae you've been waiting for.

Undead with Superpowers: Assemble your undead from the body parts of various fantasy races, unlocking countless combinations of attacks and skills. Give them the ability to overcome obstacles, whether it be towering mountains, full-flowing rivers, or lakes of red-hot lava. Under the cover of darkness, your undead are stronger, so do your best to prepare for the dangers of the day.

Upgrade the tower with various add-ons and give it a unique look. Build necro labs for growing body parts and technomagic devices that will give you powerful spells and enhance your undead warriors.

Explore dozens of biomes in a procedurally generated world and view the conquered territories on the map. Use suitable body parts when creating the undead, so that they can handle the high mountains, squelchy swamps, and dense forests.

This time, you'll have to face new monsters of gigantic size that can easily destroy your tower. But you also have the chance to create titans and fight back.

