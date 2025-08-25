Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Delightful Days, Necrozma, pokemon

Necrozma Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Delightful Days

With Necrozma returning to Pokémon GO in Tier Five Raids, you can build a team of elite counters in order to defeat these difficult battles.

Article Summary Necrozma returns to Pokémon GO Five-Star Raids for the final month of the Delightful Days season.

Discover the best counters, including Shadows and Megas, to defeat Necrozma efficiently in raids.

Find out how many trainers you'll need and tips for catching Necrozma, including Shiny catch advice.

Check Shiny odds, 100% IV CP values, and tips to maximize your chances in Pokémon GO raids.

The June, July, and August season of Pokémon GO, titled Delightful Days, has entered into its final month. This season has focused on the build-up and aftermath of the global Pokémon GO Fest 2025 mega event. For the final month of Delightful Days, Five-Star Raids will feature Lugia, Ho-Oh, Necrozma, Zacian, and Zamazenta, with Shadow Raids featuring Regirock on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Aerodactyl, Mega Ampharos, Mega Slowbro, Mega Pidgeot, and Mega Salamence. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Necrozma, who will have a stint as the Five-Star Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Necrozma Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Necrozma counters as such:

Dawn Wings Necrozma: Shadow Claw, Moongeist Beam

Mega Absol: Snarl, Brutal Swing

Mega Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Shadow Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Shadow Regigigas: Ghost-type Hidden Power, Crush Grip

Mega Houndoom: Snarl, Foul Play

Shadow Chandelure: Hex, Shadow Ball

Shadow Absol: Snarl, Brutal Swing

Mega Gengar: Lick, Shadow Ball

Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Dragon Ascent

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Necrozma with efficiency.

Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Hydreigon: Bite, Brutal Swing

Darkrai: Snarl, Shadow Ball

Lunala: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Regigigas: Ghost-type Hidden Power, Crush Grip

Black Kyurem: Shadow Claw, Freeze Shock

Absol: Snarl, Brutal Swing

Crowned Shield Zamazenta: Metal Claw, Behemoth Bash

Dusk Mane Necrozma: Shadow Claw, Sunsteel Strike

Eternatus: Poison Jab, Dynamax Cannon

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Necrozma can be defeated by two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch, so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Necrozma will have a CP of 2104 in normal weather conditions and 2630 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

