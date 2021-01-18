Neko Ghost, Jump! Is Headed To PC & Consoles, No Word Of Atari VCS

Burgos Games announced this week that Neko Ghost, Jump! is still in development and will be released sometime in 2021. The last time we heard about the game was back in November when it was announced that it would be an original game for the Atari VCS. This morning, however, the company made absolutely no mention of the VCS, and instead revealed that it would be coming to both PC and all three major consoles already on the market sometime this year. In fact, they released a new trailer, which you can check out below, showing off what the game originally looked like back when it debuted in 2019 and how it appears in 2021. There's absolutely no mention of the new Atari console whatsoever in any of their marketing at the moment, only links to add it to the Steam wishlist. Could the game no longer be coming to the VCS? We'll keep our ear to the ground to see, but for now, here's an updated description for the game as of today.

Neko Ghost, Jump! is a puzzle-platformer where you switch between 2D & 3D camera perspectives and between your physical form & ghost form to solve puzzles, collect coins, combat enemies, and clear levels faster. Nekoworld is a peaceful, fun-loving world inhabited by the Neko people. One day, on Nekoman's wedding day, Space Dog Pirates invade and abduct all of Nekoman's friends and family. It's up to you to help him rescue not only his bride-to-be but for everyone else as well. Competitive? There are leaderboards in every level so you can compete against others.

Want to take your sweet time? Don't worry about the clock. Explore, solve puzzles, find secrets all the while collecting as many coins as possible and unlocking new customization options!

Action junky? Defeat enemies for extra loot.