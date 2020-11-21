Atari Announces First Atari VCS Original Game With Neko Ghost, Jump!

Atari has finally started announcing original titles that will be released for the Atari VCS and they've started with a new platformer. Developed by Burgos Games and utilizing the Game Jolt service, the first game officially revealed for the console is called Neko Ghost, Jump! This is a fun 3D platformer in which we finally get to see some of the real capabilities of the console beyond the retro libraries and online services. We got some screenshots and trailer below showing it off as this looks pretty cute and flows surprisingly well between the 2D and 3D shift. The game doesn't have a release date since the VCS doesn't have one yet, so basically we're still waiting to hear when we can get everything to try it out. Here's more info from the reveal.

Debuting on the Atari VCS, Neko Ghost, Jump! allows players to switch on the fly between 2D and 3D perspectives, and also between a physical and a ghost form, in order to use the special skills of each to solve puzzles, fight enemies, and clear levels faster. A demo of the game will be released on the Atari VCS in December, with the full version of the game hitting the VCS store in early 2021. "Atari and Game Jolt are hard at work bringing the unique and creative work of studios of all sizes to the Atari VCS platform," said Michael Arzt, COO of Atari VCS & Connected Devices. "Neko Ghost, Jump! is a perfect example of the kind of hand-crafted, high-quality games that we know our Atari VCS owners will appreciate and can look forward to." "It's an exciting time to be a studio on Game Jolt, we're working hard on bringing visibility to games both on and off of our platform thanks to our partnership with Atari," said Game Jolt CEO Yaprak DeCarmine.