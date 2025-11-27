Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Kepler Ghost, Neon Abyss 2, Veewo Games

Neon Abyss 2 Releases Second Major Update This Week

Neon Abyss 2 has a new major update added to the game this week, as the Fatal Carnival is open with some new bosses to fight

Article Summary Neon Abyss 2 drops its second major update, Fatal Carnival, now live for all Early Access players.

Face new bosses Hermes and Athena, plus take on the hilarious but deadly God of Stand-Up boss.

Unlock and play as the wild new agent Mira, a jester with unpredictable and dangerous abilities.

Experience 4-player online co-op, fresh loot, new enemies, and exciting item synergies in every run.

Indie game developer Veewo Games and publisher Kepler Ghost dropped a new update into Neon Abyss 2, as the second major update brings with it the Fatal Carnival. The update adds two new bosses to fight in the form of Hermes and Athena, a regular boss, and a new agent named Mina. We have the details here and the trailer above, as this free udpate is available now while the game is in Early Access.

Major Update 2 – Fatal Carnival

New Agent: Mira – A wild little jester who laughs and dances on the edge of destruction, Mira turns pain into delight. She's unpredictable, dangerous and a total blast to play.

A wild little jester who laughs and dances on the edge of destruction, Mira turns pain into delight. She's unpredictable, dangerous and a total blast to play. Manager Bosses: Hermes & Athena Hermes: God of Messages – Hermes moves information at the speed of light through a web of endless signals. The flow of global communication bends to his will. Can you take on and win against this titan of correspondence? Athena: Goddess of Wisdom – Her face might be familiar… introduced through the Free DLC "Archenemy Returns", Athena knows all. She perceives every choice in existence, can you survive her omnipresent gaze?

All-new Regular Boss: God of Stand-Up – This guy is so hilarious he might just break your funny bone. But believe us when we tell you this fight is no laughing matter…

Neon Abyss 2

Dive deeper into the chaotic, beautifully pixelated Abyss with Neon Abyss 2! The action is faster, the stakes are higher, and the possibilities are endless in this cybermyth roguelike. With explosive run 'n' gun gameplay, diverse combat styles, and unlimited item synergies, Neon Abyss 2 delivers a dramatic, thrill-packed experience every time you enter. Neon Abyss 2 introduces exhilarating online 4-player co-op, allowing you and up to three friends to dive into the roguelike chaos together. Band together to multiply each of your unique synergies and combos, creating powerful forces of destruction. Coordinate your builds and conquer the Abyss as a team, even exploring different rooms within the same map to maximize efficiency and uncover hidden secrets and treasures.

What's your combat style? Smash enemies up close with a bat or saber, unleash attacks with deadly plants, or command fierce dragon-like creatures to fight for you—the choice is yours! With limitless options and imaginative weapons, every run lets you experiment with unique, wild ways to conquer the Abyss. Random item drops in the Abyss grant you powers that combine in surprising and powerful ways. Stack as many as you can to create wild, unstoppable synergies that make every run feel unique. Show the Abyss who's really in charge—there's no limit to how many items you can wield! Your favourite Abyss companions, now in even brighter colours! Hatch and collect these cute creatures, then evolve them into powerful and unique allies to spice up your runs. With a variety of Hatchmon to discover, each run brings new possibilities!

Introducing the all-new Faith System, designed to turn the tides when the Abyss gets unreasonable. How will you wield this power? Spend it in a shop stocked with powerful items, recruit more Hatchmon to fight by your side, or…risk it all in a game of chance? Either way, we have faith in you! Uncover a host of new features and surprises in this dynamic second installment. From new enemies and powerful gods to updated loot and hidden secrets, there's always something fresh to find. The Abyss awaits—dive deeper and uncover secrets you may not face alone!

