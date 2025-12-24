Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Neopets, Neopets: Mega Mini Games Collection, No Gravity Games, Sidewalk Games

Neopets: Mega Mini Games Collection Announced For March 2026

Neopets: Mega Mini Games Collection has been put up for pre=order, as the collection arrives on PC and consoles this March

Article Summary Neopets: Mega Mini Games Collection brings 26 classic games to PC and consoles in March 2026.

Remastered favorites like Hasee Bounce and Meerca Chase now feature optimized visuals and controls.

Includes a brand-new Starlight Symphony mini-game and local multiplayer support for select titles.

Connect your NeoPass, earn unlockable rewards, and rediscover the nostalgia of Neopia on the go.

Developer No Gravity Games and publisher Sidewalk Games have put their latest gtame, Neopets: Mega Mini Games Collection, up for pre-order. If you haven't seenm this yet, this is essentially the quintesential collection of smaller titles using the Neopets IP, as you're getting over 20 titles in a single set. We have more details about it for you here, as the collection will launch on March 26, 2026.

Neopets: Mega Mini Games Collection

Journey back to Neopia with 26 classic games, brought back to life for new and returning fans! Neopets: The Mega Mini Games Collection is a lovingly remastered collection of 26 fan-favourite mini-games from the golden age of Neopets! From collecting Doughnutfruits in Hasee Bounce, launching Kass in Kass Basher, or chasing Neggs in Meerca Chase, the magic of Neopets is back! And introducing an all-new adventure: Starlight Symphony, starring Nyx in a dazzling musical quest through the stars! So dust off your Slorg Blaster, grab your favourite pet, and get ready, you've got a world to explore!

26 Classic Games, Remastered: Celebrate 26 years of Neopets! Enjoy a curated library of Neopia's most beloved web games, now optimised for controllers, widescreen displays, and silky-smooth 60 FPS gameplay. Four games also feature local multiplayer for the first time!

Celebrate 26 years of Neopets! Enjoy a curated library of Neopia's most beloved web games, now optimised for controllers, widescreen displays, and silky-smooth 60 FPS gameplay. Four games also feature local multiplayer for the first time! Play Your Way: Choose from Arcade, Challenge, or Endless mode. Perfect for a quick game or two, or an hours-long trek through Neopia.

Choose from Arcade, Challenge, or Endless mode. Perfect for a quick game or two, or an hours-long trek through Neopia. Unlockable Goodies: Earn trophies, stickers, and Petpet-themed rewards as you play and master each game.

Earn trophies, stickers, and Petpet-themed rewards as you play and master each game. NeoPass Integration: Opt in and connect your NeoPass account to share your high scores on the Neopets website for all of Neopia to see and connect with other Neopets fans.

Opt in and connect your NeoPass account to share your high scores on the Neopets website for all of Neopia to see and connect with other Neopets fans. Neopia On The Go: Install The Mega Mini Games Collection on your Steam Deck to bring Neopets with you wherever you are! With Cloud Save support, pick up right where you left off when you go from your desk to your couch.

Install The Mega Mini Games Collection on your Steam Deck to bring Neopets with you wherever you are! With Cloud Save support, pick up right where you left off when you go from your desk to your couch. Relive The Magic of Neopia: From the Haunted Woods to Faerieland, each and every pixel, song, and piece of art has been restored with care,welcoming back returning fans and inviting new ones into the whimsical world of Neopia.

From the Haunted Woods to Faerieland, each and every pixel, song, and piece of art has been restored with care,welcoming back returning fans and inviting new ones into the whimsical world of Neopia. Connect With Your Inner Neopian: Whether you're returning to Neopia or discovering it for the first time, this collection is your ticket to the colourful, quirky universe that inspired a generation.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!