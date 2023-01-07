Neowiz Shows Off Brown Dust 2 Gameplay In New Video Brown Dust 2 has a new video you can check out from Neowiz as they have revealed more about the gameplay you can experience.

The crew at Neowiz has released a new video this week for Brown Dust 2, giving players a new look at the gameplay. Players have a chance to look at a sneak peek of a few of the thrilling battles you'll encounter as well as the combat system. You also get to see a few cutscenes for each character as they show off some of their abilities. Plus, a little look at a few of the puzzles found in the Evil Castle Pack, a few of the RPG elements, some of the PvP content you'll encounter in the Mirror War Pack, and more. The video also serves as a bit of a pre-cursor to the Early Access test that they will be holding on both iOS and Android, set to take place later this month, as you'll be able to mess around with some of the mechanics they're working on. Enjoy the video below as we now wait to see when the game will come to mobile devices this year.

"Brown Dust 2 is the official follow-up to the fan-favorite RPG Brave Nine (which was originally known as Brown Dust). The game is expected to be released early in 2023 and features nostalgic yet high-end 2D graphics for on-the-go gaming via mobile devices. Easy to play but hard to master, Brown Dust 2 offers players a fantastic atmosphere designed to pique their interest and send them off on an imaginative journey through the game. This fantastic video is merely a prelude to the upcoming Global Early Access Test for Brown Dust 2, where players can see each of these things for themselves. Anyone can take part in the Global Early Access Test that will run from Tuesday, January 10th through Tuesday, January 17th. The Brown Dust 2 client can be accessed and downloaded from the Google Play Store."