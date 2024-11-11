Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Neowiz, Video Games | Tagged: ZakaZane

Neowiz & ZakaZane Sign New Partnership For Next Game

Neowiz has signed a brand new deal with developer ZakaZane as they will publish the company's new noir-western ROG title coming out

Neowiz announced this morning they have signed a brand-new deal with indie studio ZakaZane as they take on publishing duties for the company's next game. Fe details were released about the title, but what we do know is it will be a western-noir RPG, in which the story centers around a sheriff in a remote mining town who has been tasked with solving a case that "threatens to tear the community apart." The game doesn't even have a public name yet; that's how early on the project is, but it sounds like they're aiming to have it released in some capacity in 2025. We have a couple of quotes from today's announcement about the new partnership as we wait to learn more about the game.

Neowiz x ZakaZane

"Neowiz is committed to delivering remarkable, story-driven games that resonate with gamers worldwide, and we're actively searching for talented developers with a passion for well-crafted narratives," said Seung-Cheol Kim, co-CEO of Neowiz. "When we first met ZakaZane, we felt an immediate kinship around their passion for developing projects that profoundly captivate audiences. Their upcoming neo-western RPG will be a key addition to our portfolio and reflects our ambition to build lasting franchises across PC and consoles. Together, we will create a brand that unites quality and storytelling for gamers to cherish for years to come."

"We found a great understanding of our vision with Neowiz, who got excited about our debut title the minute we showed them the demo," said Jan Bartkowicz, CEO and co-founder of ZakaZane. "In conversations that followed, they never tried to steer us away from our principles but rather to make sure we stick to our guns. It's clear both sides understand that games can become important to people on a personal level, making them both valuable works of culture and good business."

