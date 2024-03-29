Posted in: Games, Idea Factory, Video Games | Tagged: Neptunia Game Maker R:Evolution

Neptunia Game Maker R:Evolution Arrives In Mid-May

Check out the latest trailer for Neptunia Game Maker R:Evolution, as the game will be coming to Nintendo Switch and PlayStation this May.

Article Summary Neptunia Game Maker R:Evolution launches on Switch and PS in mid-May.

Gamers will build and manage a game studio to fight for supremacy.

Revamped battle system allows 4-person party and motorcycle dungeons.

In-game disc development and creator choices affect party stats and success.

Developer and publisher Idea Factory have confirmed that Neptunia Game Maker R:Evolution will be coming out for PlayStation and Switch in mid-May. The game was teased clear back at last year's Anime Expo, as it will take you on a journey of rebuilding a game company from the ground up while also dealing with some very real dangers in the world of Neptunia. You can check out a brand new trailer above, where they give an overview of the game, as it will drop on May 12, 2024.

Neptunia Game Maker R:Evolution

In a world of powerful rival Game Makers… Within the Game Maker world, in order to acquire Shares, Game Makers have started to wage a battle for supremacy. And so, a new Game Maker steps into the fray, attempting to endure the battle for survival in Gamindustri. The latest installment of the Neptunia series has arrived! The goal of this game is to rebuild and manage a game company! Build your company and turn it into a huge corporation! This latest entry to the world of Neptunia is better than ever! The battle system has been expanded and now allows for a 4-person party, dungeons can be explored on a high-speed motorcycle, and the Heartful Photo Mode will let you express yourself via fun, manga-like creations!

Game Studio of The Year: Play as the main protag, Older Nep, and grow a previously defunct gaming studio to success. Building a game studio requires strong developers, cutting-edge video games, and the expansion of your market. Choose wisely and become the biggest game studio of the year!

Play as the main protag, Older Nep, and grow a previously defunct gaming studio to success. Building a game studio requires strong developers, cutting-edge video games, and the expansion of your market. Choose wisely and become the biggest game studio of the year! Build Games & Boost Your Party: Boost your party stats with the help of creating games through disc development and choose creators to work on your next hit game!

Boost your party stats with the help of creating games through disc development and choose creators to work on your next hit game! Vroom, Vroom in Style: Ride through dungeons in Gamindustri and sell your games on your trusty purple motorcycle. Older Nep can also challenge pesky enemies for pinks (aka special rewards) or test your racing skills through time trials!

Ride through dungeons in Gamindustri and sell your games on your trusty purple motorcycle. Older Nep can also challenge pesky enemies for pinks (aka special rewards) or test your racing skills through time trials! Party Management 101: Supervise a party of four to lead your company to the top! But there may be other game studios ready to take you down. With a revamped battle system, chained attacks, and transformative specials, Older Nep and friends are ready for victory!

