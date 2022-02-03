Neptunia x Senran Kagura: Ninja Wars Is Coming To Switch In April

Idea Factory International revealed they will be bringing Neptunia x Senran Kagura: Ninja Wars over to the Nintendo Switch in April. The game is already out on the PS4 and a Steam release is being planned for the Spring (which we assume will be coming out at or around the same time), but it looks like they're going all out for the Switch edition. Aside from the standard release, they will also be releasing a Limited Edition of the game, which comes with the soundtrack, a wall scroll, a trading card, a steelcase, and more. The game will officially come out for the Switch on April 19th, 2022.

Gamninjustri – a place where all manner of ninjas gather. As the struggle for control increased between the Daimyos of the nations, tensions rose between the two great nations, each of which was home to one of the major schools of martial arts. The Compa Style which has mastered the Ninja Arts based on the Command Technique. The Honeypa Style which has mastered the Ninja Arts rooted in the Action Technique. The two camps were stuck in a ruthless competition of skill in order to achieve hegemony, but as they fought on, a mysterious army of mechanical ninjas made their assault. The mechanical ninja army overran the smaller nations in an instant, and the Steeme Legion leader, Yoh Gamer, made an announcement to the world: The Super NINJA War to decide the world's strongest school is about to begin! When 2 Become 1: The two warring nations from the Neptunia and SENRAN KAGURA series have now joined forces in one action-packed RPG! Choose from 10 possible characters, including two new characters: Yuuki and Goh, and pick two characters to set forth on your adventure. Both the Steam and Nintendo Switch versions now add a new difficulty setting option, as well as the Alternate Costume DLC!

The two warring nations from the Neptunia and SENRAN KAGURA series have now joined forces in one action-packed RPG! Choose from 10 possible characters, including two new characters: Yuuki and Goh, and pick two characters to set forth on your adventure. Both the Steam and Nintendo Switch versions now add a new difficulty setting option, as well as the Alternate Costume DLC! The Art of the Ninja: Each character possess a unique set of skills, known as Ninja Art Skills. Chain your Ninja Art Skills to leave your enemies in the dust. Ninjas and shinobi are also equipped with projectiles that can inflict physical damage or temporary status ailments to slow down foes.

Each character possess a unique set of skills, known as Ninja Art Skills. Chain your Ninja Art Skills to leave your enemies in the dust. Ninjas and shinobi are also equipped with projectiles that can inflict physical damage or temporary status ailments to slow down foes. Stay Stylin' with Spirit Gems: Collect Spirit Gems for helpful stat boosts! Legend says arranging them in certain combinations can add even bigger boosts…

Collect Spirit Gems for helpful stat boosts! Legend says arranging them in certain combinations can add even bigger boosts… Are You a True Ninja Warrior?: Find your center with the Peaches & Cream Meditation mini-game to get extra stat boosts in battle. Plus, test your might with the post-game content, Yomi-Training! Expert ninjas and shinobi can play through 8 different trials, each set with difficult restrictions!