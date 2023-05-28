NetEase Games Announces Canadian-Based Bad Brain Game Studios NetEase Games revealed that they will be working with Bad Brain Game Studios for a series of new games as a new partnered studio.

NetEase Games has introduced a brand new studio they'll be working with for future titles with the Canadian-based Bad Brain Game Studios. This is a brand new game studio that will be located in two different locations ( Toronto, Ontario and Montreal, Quebec), as the company is working to make more of a global presence with partnered studios. There wasn't much revealed about what the company would be working on, beyond the short one-liner in the press release saying they were developing "an ambitious new franchise based on a story-driven, action-adventure game." The game will apparently be an open-world, multi-platform experience, as they are creating it using Unreal Engine 5. Taking inspiration from cult '80s movies with a dash of adventure and horror. We got a couple of quotes about the new studio for you below.

"I'm honored to be leading this talented team of developers in Canada," said Sean Crooks, studio head of Bad Brain Game Studios. "We're all passionate about creating memorable and meaningful experiences. NetEase Games has given us a warm welcome, with an abundance of support and creative freedom to allow us to do what we do best. Our first game is a passion project that gives us the opportunity to truly free our brains."

"We're thrilled to welcome Bad Brain Game Studios into our family and enriching our presence in Canada," said Simon Zhu, president of global investments and partnerships for NetEase Games. "With this new studio, NetEase Games continues its commitment to nurturing top-tier talent in Canada and creating games that players love. Canada has a thriving gaming industry, and we're excited to continue to be a part of it. We believe that our talented teams in Toronto, Montreal, and beyond will create some of the most innovative and exciting games the industry has seen."

