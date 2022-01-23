NetEase Games Announces New Tokyo Developer Nagoshi Studio Inc.

NetEase Games announced this evening that they have launched a new development studio based in Tokyo, Japan called Nagoshi Studio Inc. As you may have guessed from the name, the studio will be headed up by Toshihiro Nagoshi, who served as the former producer of Yakuza series. He has taken on the role of Representative Director and CEO of the studio and will be working with a roster of experienced developers, many of whom have worked on multiple video games titles over the past two decades. The goal of the new studio will be to help develop high-quality console titles for NetEase that the company will eventually release on a global level. Below is NetEase's official statement about the company, as we now wait to hear what they have planned for their first project.

Nagoshi Studio Inc. enjoys full authority to manage and create the kinds of games that they are passionate about, with NetEase Games' support.

There have been sweeping changes made to how content is produced in the entertainment industry, in terms of how it's made and the business model that supports it. These changes are happening at a greater speed, thanks to the advances in technology and infrastructure. However, NetEase Games and Nagoshi Studio both believe that what people want from entertainment hasn't changed one bit. People see their dreams in entertainment; they look to it to give them hope in their everyday life, to soothe them in difficult times, and to add excitement in happy times. People look to entertainment to provide the spark for all kinds of events in their life.

Aiming to create quality titles and deliver the essence of entertainment with strong motivation to reach the whole world, Nagoshi Studio Inc. shares the same commitment with NetEase Games to "Unleash the Potential of Creators" in an open and inclusive environment, hoping to reach and touch passionate gamers around the globe with high-quality and engaging content.