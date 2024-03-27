Posted in: Games, NetEase Games, Video Games | Tagged: marvel, marvel games, Marvel Rivals

NetEase Games & Marvel Games Officially Announce Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals is a brand new team-based third-person 6v6 game, coming to PC later this year, with a Closed Beta on the way.

NetEase Games and Marvel Games announced they have come together for a brand-new PC title, as Marvel Rivals will be released later this year. This is going to be a third-person 6-v-6 team-based PvP shooter, in which you'll create a team of Marvel heroes and villains to face off against another team of the same ilk, using your combined powers to work together and take them down. You'll fight each other across several destructible maps, all of which are famous landmarks and settings within the Marvel universe. Based on the character designs, it looks like this will be taking on the style of the comic book versions of these characters than MCU. No date has been set, but they are taking sign-ups on their website for a Closed Beta, set to take place this May. We have more info and a few quotes about the game below.

Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals is a cooperative, superhero team-based PVP shooter that lets players assemble an ever-evolving all-star squad of Super Heroes and Super Villains while battling with unique superpowers across a dynamic lineup of destructible maps from across the Marvel Multiverse.

A Deep and Varied Marvel Roster: Choose from a vast array of fan-favorite and cult-classic Marvel Super Heroes and Super Villains from across the Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, X-Men, and many more from across the Marvel Multiverse. With the Alpha Test in May, players will have access to more than a dozen playable Super Heroes and Super Villains, including iconic characters such as Black Panther, Spider-Man, Magneto, and Magik.

Choose from a vast array of fan-favorite and cult-classic Marvel Super Heroes and Super Villains from across the Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, X-Men, and many more from across the Marvel Multiverse. With the Alpha Test in May, players will have access to more than a dozen playable Super Heroes and Super Villains, including iconic characters such as Black Panther, Spider-Man, Magneto, and Magik. Fast and Fun 6v6 Action with Ever-Changing Game Dynamics: With intricate environments, fast-paced gameplay, and ever-changing battlefields, there's never a dull moment in Marvel Rivals! Battle as Super Heroes and Super Villains with incredible abilities and combine your powers to bring unexpected fun to the battlefield in a matter of seconds.

With intricate environments, fast-paced gameplay, and ever-changing battlefields, there's never a dull moment in Marvel Rivals! Battle as Super Heroes and Super Villains with incredible abilities and combine your powers to bring unexpected fun to the battlefield in a matter of seconds. Dynamic Hero Synergy: Coordinate unique combinations between characters to ignite surprising Team-Up Skills! Unleash the synergy of combined superpowers and invent new tactics that can turn the tide of combat. Ride on Groot's back as Rocket Raccoon to take on your enemies as a dangerous duo, unleash Gamma energy as Hulk to charge Iron Man's armor for massive damage, and so much more!

Coordinate unique combinations between characters to ignite surprising Team-Up Skills! Unleash the synergy of combined superpowers and invent new tactics that can turn the tide of combat. Ride on Groot's back as Rocket Raccoon to take on your enemies as a dangerous duo, unleash Gamma energy as Hulk to charge Iron Man's armor for massive damage, and so much more! Creative Environment Destruction: Tear your way through iconic Marvel worlds across destructible environments! From Asgard to the Tokyo of 2099, use superpowers to alter these environments, reshape the terrain, and craft a strategic advantage on the battlefield. Take cover to dodge attacks or use makeshift weapons to strike down enemies. Players will find countless ways to utilize the environment to claim victory!

"We are overjoyed to bring Marvel Rivals to players around the world. We have always loved Marvel's universe and its characters, and we are so excited to develop this game," said the Marvel Rivals Producer, Stephen Wu. "This is the game we want to make, and we feel very lucky to be the team who made all of this come true."

"NetEase Games is excited to collaborate with Marvel Games to deliver a thrilling, fast-paced cooperative gameplay experience featuring all of your favorite Super Heroes," said Ethan Wang, Senior Vice President, NetEase, Inc. "This partnership with Marvel Games continues our commitment to build world-class development teams and reach global audiences with cutting-edge experiences."

"Marvel Rivals is one of our most ambitious game development projects. Since the conceptualization of the game and throughout our collaboration, our Marvel team has poured our hearts and souls into this project, and we are thrilled to work with the incredible team at NetEase Games to help deliver the ultimate Super Hero team-based PVP shooter," said Jay Ong, Head of Marvel Games.

