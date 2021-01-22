Netmarble Reveals Blade & Soul Revolution Is Going Global

Netmarvle revealed today that thier next mobile title Blade & Soul Revolution is on the way to getting a global release. Working with NCSoft, this open world mobile RPG which was directly inspired by the popular Blade & Soul MMORPG is set to launch someone in 2021 as a free digital download (with in-app purchases) on Apple's App Store and Google Play, but a formal date has not been set yet. Right now all of this is to hype the game, there's not even anything setup for people to pre-register on the game's official website, just the trailer (which you can watch at the bottom). Hopefully in the weeks to come with get some added details of what this game actually has in store for player and how it will work out, until then you can read a quite from today's reveal below along with some minor information on the game.

"The Netmarble team could not be more thrilled to work with NCSoft once again to create the definitive mobile edition of their long-running Blade & Soul," said Andy Kang, Executive Producer of Netmarble. "Our success of Lineage 2: Revolution really showed a strong demand for full-featured MMORPG experiences players can easily pick-up and play anywhere around the world, and we are eager to continue that success with Blade & Soul Revolution's upcoming launch." Blade & Soul Revolution is an Open World Mobile RPG that translates breathtaking cinematic stories of revenge based on the PC online game of Blade & Soul. The game stays true to its PC roots with a high level of full 3D graphics and large-scale content that has been revamped to perform flawlessly on mobile devices. It displays eastern-fantasy world with stunning full 3D graphics backed by the Unreal Engine 4, offering massive real-time faction battle and incomparable hands-on action experience.