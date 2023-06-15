Posted in: Games, Gearbox Publishing, Neverwinter, Video Games | Tagged: Cryptic Studios, d&d, dungeons & dragons, Gearbox Publishing, Neverwinter

Neverwinter Celebrates Its 10th Anniversary With New Content

Gearbox Publishing has revealed its plans to celebrate the 10th Anniversary of the Dungeons & Dragons video game Neverwinter.

Gearbox Publishing and Cryptic Studios dropped new info this morning on the 10th Anniversary of Neverwinter, as they celebrate the Dungeons & Dragons game with style. The center of it all will be the Protector's Jubilee, which will kicked off this morning and will end at 7:30am PT on June 22. During this event, you'll be able to fight alongside Elminster, voiced by Forgotten Realms creator Ed Greenwood, as you'll take on a series of missions to earn new exciting rewards. Including an Elminster Simulacrum companion if you're lucky enough. We have more notes from the devs below, as the finer details can be found on their latest blog.

"In honor of ten years of exploring the Forgotten Realms, the fan-favorite event, Protector's Jubilee, is back with updated content and prizes! Below's all the exciting content players can enjoy as part of the event running from today till June 22."

Protector's Speech Skirmish Event: The beloved skirmish has been revamped this year as it provides a fresh experience, including an Elminster Simulacrum companion (voiced by Ed Greenwood, who created the character) that joins in the fights.

The beloved skirmish has been revamped this year as it provides a fresh experience, including an Elminster Simulacrum companion (voiced by Ed Greenwood, who created the character) that joins in the fights. Daily Missions: Elminster requests your help in getting Protector's Enclave ready for the Anniversary celebrations. Each day of the event, Elminster will have a new quest, from placing decorations to rousing the celebratory spirit among the locals.

Elminster requests your help in getting Protector's Enclave ready for the Anniversary celebrations. Each day of the event, Elminster will have a new quest, from placing decorations to rousing the celebratory spirit among the locals. Escort Missions: With Lord Neverember seeking new business opportunities, traders and merchants from across the Sword Coast are making their way to Neverwinter.

With Lord Neverember seeking new business opportunities, traders and merchants from across the Sword Coast are making their way to Neverwinter. Elminster's Messages: As part of Elminster Aumar's visit to Protector's Enclave, he is seeking the help of adventurers to deliver grim tidings to the Harper agents scattered across the Sword Coast. Players will travel to various zones to accomplish missions, speak to Harpers in the field, and have two random quests to complete based on their level.

As part of Elminster Aumar's visit to Protector's Enclave, he is seeking the help of adventurers to deliver grim tidings to the Harper agents scattered across the Sword Coast. Players will travel to various zones to accomplish missions, speak to Harpers in the field, and have two random quests to complete based on their level. Anniversary Event Rewards: By taking part in the event's festivities, you can unearth new epic rewards, including these new rewards: Elminster Simulacrum Companion (voiced by Ed Greenwood!), Hand of Neverwinter Mount, Mini Minotaur Companion, Neverember's Throne, and the Entangled Thread Costume Set

