Neverwinter: Dragonbone Vale Set To Release In February

Perfect World Entertainment has revealed plans for Neverwinter: Dragonbone Vale, set to be released on PC next month and consoles in March. This brand new addition to the latest expansion in the game will include a new area to explore that has come under siege along the Sword Coast from the Cult of the Dragon, as they look to bring more dragons back into this world to rule over it. It will also market the return of the game's main antagonist, Valindra Shadowmantle, as she will team up with the cult, because of course she will. You'll also be getting a new adventure zone, new items, new mechanics, the new grappling hook feature, a new 10-player trial featuring Valindra, new heroic encounters, and more that hasn't been revealed yet. Enjoy the trailer below and the full rundown as this will release on February 8th for PC and March 8th for consoles.

In Neverwinter: Dragonbone Vale, the evil lich Valindra Shadowmantle has returned to threaten the Sword Coast alongside the Cult of the Dragon, who have come to possess an ancient artifact with the potential to amplify their foul rituals of undeath. Under the leadership of famed wizard Elminster Aumar, the brave Heroes of Neverwinter will need to work with the allied factions of Protector's Enclave, to reclaim the Dragonbone Vale and put a stop to the Cult's plans. Dragonbone Vale introduces plenty of playable content and exciting updates for PC players to explore: Dragonbone Vale Adventure Zone & Campaign: In this new adventure zone, Heroes of Neverwinter set out from the encampment of the four allied factions and work their way through four distinct regions of the Sword Mountains: Whetstone Thicket, Quellwater Tarn, Wyrmbone Marrows, and Scaleblight Summit. The adventure zone includes the following unique features: Grappling Hook Mechanics – For the first time ever in Neverwinter you can grapple around specific, designated spots of the Dragonbone Vale adventure zone with a grappling hook, allowing vertical exploration and new ways to travel the zone. These mechanics won't be available in other zones outside of Dragonbone Vale at this time. Faction Reputation System: By completing faction-specific quests, such as heroic encounters, defending supply lines, gathering dragonsight treasures and more, players can build reputation with each of the four factions,which they can use to unlock various rewards and features, including faction cosmetics, companion gear, and more.

The Crown of Keldegonn Trial: A new 10-player trial where Neverwinter heroes confront Valindra and the dracolich Palhavorithyn atop the dwarven ruins of Keldegonn. Players can begin to unlock the trial on January 18.

Scaleblight Mythal (Epic Adventure): The story's culmination in Sword Mountain's Scaleblight Summit region. Members of the Shield of the North Alliance assault the location of the great ritual and fight to stop Valindra and the Cult of the Dragon from invoking Rite of the Dracolich to bring undeath to all dragons. Adventurers will have access to this content on PC beginning February 8 and on consoles starting March 8.

Enchantment and Refinement Overhaul: This update brings quality of life improvements to the refinement system and all-new enchantments.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Neverwinter: Dragonbone Vale Official Launch Trailer (https://youtu.be/QgOD6ghc4WE)