New 3D Tycoon Game Drug Dealer Manager Announced

Movie Games has announced a new 3D Tycoon title this week as you will run your own little urban empire with Drug Dealer Manager. This game will have you working your own crime ring to a degree as you oversee a fictional city and what comes in and out of it. You'll be in charge of hiring dealers to peddle while also creating supply chains so they receive a steady flow of products. You'll have options within the city to make sure you stay on the down-low, such as bribing cops and other city officials or putting the word out to be super discrete and avoid them. You'll also be dealing with competition on your turf as you'll fight others to control specific districts. Will you become a caret king of the hill, or die on the way to the top? The game will be out sometime in 2022, but for now, enjoy the trailer!

Become a tycoon of crime in Drug Dealer Manager, a real-time economic strategy set in a city where cartels fight for dominance. Start from the bottom and claw your way up. Grow your organization from a couple of dealers to an expansive network of carriers, dealers, triggermen and spies. The street knows no limits if you're willing to take a chance. But remember: the more powerful you become, the more people will want to take you down.

Strike deals with suppliers to bring in quality merchandise. Acquire or take over properties around the city to create bases of operations. Set up routes for your couriers and keep a low profile so you can avoid unwanted attention. Grow your reputation and become a brand among the city's nightlifers. Get the dirt on your friends and befriend your enemies. Collect rumours and use your knowledge as leverage in negotiations. Shape your public image as a paragon of the community. Meanwhile, pay off the cops so they look the other way. Negotiate with other gangs and spend your way to the top…

Or arm yourself up for a hostile takeover.