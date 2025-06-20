Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Chains of Lukomorye, Forge Ahead Games

New Action-Adventure Odyssey Chains of Lukomorye Announced

A new narrative-driven action-adventure odyssey called Chains of Lukomorye has been announced, eventually coming to PC via Steam

Solo or online co-op play lets you control a soldier or a guiding siren in a haunting alternate post-WWI world.

Experience an emotional story inspired by Orpheus and Eurydice, filled with love, grief, and fate versus free will.

Battle legendary Slavic bosses and encounter mythic figures in beautifully shattered, war-torn and enchanted realms.

Indie game developer and publisher Forge Ahead Games have announced a brand-new game this morning, as they revealed Chains of Lukomorye. This is a narrative-driven action-adventure odyssey that focuses on third-person shooter mechanics, steeped in Russian folklore. The game will let you play solo as the soldier who serves as the main protagonist, or co-op as you or a friend take on the role of a guiding hand helping the soldier. We have no details on a release window yet, so for now, enjoy the trailer!

Chains of Lukomorye

Chains of Lukomorye is a narrative-driven action-adventure odyssey set in a world unraveling at the seams. This haunting third-person shooter explores love, grief, and the thin line between fate and free will. Play solo or in online co-op as you descend into an alternate post-WWI world where Allied experiments shattered reality itself. Journey through deserted trenches and enchanted ruins to rescue a lost love from the Slavic Underworld.

Emotional Story — A reimagining of Orpheus and Eurydice through the lens of war, memory, and myth. Uncover a tale of love, grief, duty, and what lies beyond death.

Intense Co-op — Play solo or with a friend as the soldier and the siren. Blend gritty WWI combat, supernatural abilities, and cooperative synergy to survive overwhelming odds.

A Living Folklore World – Encounter legendary figures like Baba Yaga and Kot Bayun in a world shaped by living folklore. These mythic forces guide, tempt, and test the characters along their path.

Slavic Myth Reborn — Face powerful bosses like Leshy, Nightingale, and Viy, each with their own histories and artifacts. Their presence haunts the land and marks turning points in the story.

Two Worlds Collide — Explore a beautifully broken world where the trenches of war blur into enchanted forests, forgotten villages, and the Slavic underworld realm of Lukomorye.

