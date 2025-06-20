Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: ,

New Action-Adventure Odyssey Chains of Lukomorye Announced

A new narrative-driven action-adventure odyssey called Chains of Lukomorye has been announced, eventually coming to PC via Steam

Published
by
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • Chains of Lukomorye is a new narrative-driven action-adventure game steeped in Russian folklore and myth.
  • Solo or online co-op play lets you control a soldier or a guiding siren in a haunting alternate post-WWI world.
  • Experience an emotional story inspired by Orpheus and Eurydice, filled with love, grief, and fate versus free will.
  • Battle legendary Slavic bosses and encounter mythic figures in beautifully shattered, war-torn and enchanted realms.

Indie game developer and publisher Forge Ahead Games have announced a brand-new game this morning, as they revealed Chains of Lukomorye. This is a narrative-driven action-adventure odyssey that focuses on third-person shooter mechanics, steeped in Russian folklore. The game will let you play solo as the soldier who serves as the main protagonist, or co-op as you or a friend take on the role of a guiding hand helping the soldier. We have no details on a release window yet, so for now, enjoy the trailer!

Chains of Lukomorye
Credit: Forge Ahead Games

Chains of Lukomorye

Chains of Lukomorye is a narrative-driven action-adventure odyssey set in a world unraveling at the seams. This haunting third-person shooter explores love, grief, and the thin line between fate and free will. Play solo or in online co-op as you descend into an alternate post-WWI world where Allied experiments shattered reality itself.  Journey through deserted trenches and enchanted ruins to rescue a lost love from the Slavic Underworld.

  • Emotional Story — A reimagining of Orpheus and Eurydice through the lens of war, memory, and myth. Uncover a tale of love, grief, duty, and what lies beyond death.
  • Intense Co-op — Play solo or with a friend as the soldier and the siren. Blend gritty WWI combat, supernatural abilities, and cooperative synergy to survive overwhelming odds.
  • A Living Folklore World – Encounter legendary figures like Baba Yaga and Kot Bayun in a world shaped by living folklore. These mythic forces guide, tempt, and test the characters along their path.
  • Slavic Myth Reborn — Face powerful bosses like Leshy, Nightingale, and Viy, each with their own histories and artifacts. Their presence haunts the land and marks turning points in the story.
  • Two Worlds Collide — Explore a beautifully broken world where the trenches of war blur into enchanted forests, forgotten villages, and the Slavic underworld realm of Lukomorye.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Gavin SheehanAbout Gavin Sheehan

Gavin is the current Games Editor for Bleeding Cool. He has been a lifelong geek who can chat with you about comics, television, video games, and even pro wrestling. Follow @TheGavinSheehan on Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram, Bluesky, Threads, and Hive, for random pictures and musings.
twitterfacebookinstagram
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.