Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Chains of Lukomorye, Forge Ahead Games
New Action-Adventure Odyssey Chains of Lukomorye Announced
A new narrative-driven action-adventure odyssey called Chains of Lukomorye has been announced, eventually coming to PC via Steam
Article Summary
- Chains of Lukomorye is a new narrative-driven action-adventure game steeped in Russian folklore and myth.
- Solo or online co-op play lets you control a soldier or a guiding siren in a haunting alternate post-WWI world.
- Experience an emotional story inspired by Orpheus and Eurydice, filled with love, grief, and fate versus free will.
- Battle legendary Slavic bosses and encounter mythic figures in beautifully shattered, war-torn and enchanted realms.
Indie game developer and publisher Forge Ahead Games have announced a brand-new game this morning, as they revealed Chains of Lukomorye. This is a narrative-driven action-adventure odyssey that focuses on third-person shooter mechanics, steeped in Russian folklore. The game will let you play solo as the soldier who serves as the main protagonist, or co-op as you or a friend take on the role of a guiding hand helping the soldier. We have no details on a release window yet, so for now, enjoy the trailer!
Chains of Lukomorye
Chains of Lukomorye is a narrative-driven action-adventure odyssey set in a world unraveling at the seams. This haunting third-person shooter explores love, grief, and the thin line between fate and free will. Play solo or in online co-op as you descend into an alternate post-WWI world where Allied experiments shattered reality itself. Journey through deserted trenches and enchanted ruins to rescue a lost love from the Slavic Underworld.
- Emotional Story — A reimagining of Orpheus and Eurydice through the lens of war, memory, and myth. Uncover a tale of love, grief, duty, and what lies beyond death.
- Intense Co-op — Play solo or with a friend as the soldier and the siren. Blend gritty WWI combat, supernatural abilities, and cooperative synergy to survive overwhelming odds.
- A Living Folklore World – Encounter legendary figures like Baba Yaga and Kot Bayun in a world shaped by living folklore. These mythic forces guide, tempt, and test the characters along their path.
- Slavic Myth Reborn — Face powerful bosses like Leshy, Nightingale, and Viy, each with their own histories and artifacts. Their presence haunts the land and marks turning points in the story.
- Two Worlds Collide — Explore a beautifully broken world where the trenches of war blur into enchanted forests, forgotten villages, and the Slavic underworld realm of Lukomorye.