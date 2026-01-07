Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Andrea Cavuoto, Polyhedric, spear

New Action-Platformer SPEAR Set For Xbox Launch This Week

The new 2.5D action-platformer title SPEAR is set for launch on Xbox Series X|S, as the game will arrive on the platform later this week

Article Summary SPEAR, a 2.5D action-platformer, launches this week on Xbox Series X|S.

Play as Default, an NPC trapped in a bugged-out game fighting to save a collapsing digital world.

Unlock new abilities and use a customizable spear for combat, movement, and solving puzzles.

Explore rich worlds, defeat mini-bosses, find hidden secrets, and rescue fellow NPCs from corruption.

Solo game developer Andrea Cavuoto, under her studio Polyhedric, has confirmed that the game SPEAR is set to be launched on Xbox Series X|S this week. The game is somewhat meta in its approach, as you play an NPC character who is trapped in a title that is bugging out and on the verge of collapse. It's up to you to make your way through it, learning new abilities beyond your original programming and stopping the game from ending. Enjoy the trailer above, as it will be available on January 9.

SPEAR

It all starts like a classic fairytale: you're a knight in shining armor, the crowd is cheering, and everything seems perfect… until the game suddenly crashes. Welcome to SPEAR—a 2.5D action-platformer where glitched-out flying squids invade and corrupt the digital world. Everyone disappears. Or almost. Only one NPC survives: Default, a background character armed with a makeshift spear made from a broom and a mouse cursor. Now it's up to Default to squash the bugs before the developer returns from lunch and scraps the entire project.

Explore a rich 3D world filled with diverse regions and unlockable levels. Battle corrupted mini-bosses, collect code fragments (your precious currency), and find three hidden Functions in each level to unlock secret challenges. Talk to quirky NPCs, shop for upgrades, and complete side quests… while the digital world crumbles around you. Think that's all? No way. There are bonus levels you can unlock by spending codes, and even more hidden ones—if you follow the right clues.

At the heart of your adventure is the spear. At first, it's just a simple throwable. Soon, it becomes your ultimate tool for combat and movement. Plant it in walls to create platforms, throw it mid-air to propel yourself in new directions, slide, block, teleport, and slow down time. It's a frenetic dance of combat, mobility, and style. defeat bugs, save his fellow NPCs from the Fatal Error, change the fate of his digital world, and uncover the dark secrets buried within the game's code. SPEAR is a love letter to platformers—filled with secrets, surprises, and just the right amount of absurdity.

