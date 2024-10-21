Posted in: Games, Konami, Video Games | Tagged: Eden's Zero

New Action RPG Based on Edens Zero Will Arrive in 2025

Konami has unveiled a new action RPG on the way based on the Edens Zero franchise, set to be released next year for PC and consoles

Play as various characters and relive key moments with unique combat styles and Ether Gear.

Embark on an interstellar adventure, battling foes and exploring diverse planets.

Join Shiki and friends on a quest to find the planet-sized "Mother" using the Edens Zero spacecraft.

Konami announced a brand new action RPG title this week, as they are making a new game based on the Edens Zero franchise. The game will bring about a piece of the story from the anime over to the game, as you'll take on the roles of various characters from the series to live out some of the storylines you may have seen and read in the show and the manga. No release date has been set yet, but we do know it will be out sometime in 2025.

Edens Zero

This is a 3D action role-playing game based on the space fantasy comic/anime Edens Zero by Hiro Mashima, the creator of Fairy Tail and Rave Master. It is centered on Shiki Granbell and his friends' cosmos-spanning adventure. The player controls a diverse cast of characters as they embark on an epic adventure across different planets while battling powerful enemies! In Edens Zero, tap into a character's innate power and wield it through Ether Gear, as you relive key moments from the original story while making your own! Experience satisfying battles full of intricate combos and Finishing Attacks using Ether Gear as you master each character's unique combat style, including close-range melee, long-range shooting, weapon-based attacks, and offensive magic. Form your own party and dominate battles by switching characters to bring in whoever is most suited for the fight.

Shiki is living in the dream kingdom of Granbell surrounded by machines when he meets the first visitors to the planet in 100 years, streamer Rebecca and her blue cat Happy. This new group of friends now sets out on adventure to find the planet sized "Mother." Their adventure will entail overcoming powerful foes, making new friends, and exploring the universe on the Edens Zero spacecraft left behind by the machine Ziggy, who acted as his father and who was also known as 'Demon King'.

