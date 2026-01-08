Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dragon Khan, Evolution Game Studio

New Action RPG Dragon Khan Releases Free Demo

You can try out the new third-person action RPG game Dragon Khan right now, as the team have launched a free demo on Steam

Indie game developer and publisher Evolution Game Studio has released a free demo for their latest game, Dragon Khan. In case you haven't seen this one yet, this is a third-person action RPG title in which you play a green dragon with unique powers and abilities in a world where dragons are the dominant species. You find yourself drawn into the middle of a conflict from which you now must seek a way out while preventing all-out war. The demo is available right now on Steam, offering up a small part of the early game to try out.

Dragon Khan

Dragon Khan is a third-person action RPG set in Ithannar, a fantasy world created and governed by dragons, where entire civilizations exist under draconic design and authority. The player controls Botu, a warrior of the green draconate lineage that inhabits and dominates the great forests of the world. Unlike all others of his kind, Botu is the only draconate to have fully developed wings and the rare ability to wield different elements, marking him as an anomaly within a rigid draconic order. When Khan Dorniut, ruler of the forest domain, disappears and an external force invades his territory, Botu is driven to uncover who orchestrated both the Khan's disappearance and the assault on the forest, confronting the deeper power structures that govern Ithannar.

Martial Arts Mastery: Featuring fluid, dynamic movement that emphasizes player control, Dragon Khan deeply integrates martial arts elements in its combat. Players can freely combine different fighting styles, experimenting with what suits their playstyle best.

Featuring fluid, dynamic movement that emphasizes player control, Dragon Khan deeply integrates martial arts elements in its combat. Players can freely combine different fighting styles, experimenting with what suits their playstyle best. Immersive Fantasy Setting: Explore the mystical world of Ithannar, home to diverse dragon races and all manner of magical creatures. Players will journey through a gorgeous hand-painted land filled with ancient ruins, lush forests, and treacherous landscapes.

Explore the mystical world of Ithannar, home to diverse dragon races and all manner of magical creatures. Players will journey through a gorgeous hand-painted land filled with ancient ruins, lush forests, and treacherous landscapes. Become a Dragon of Legend: Thanks to Botu's draconian blood, players have access to more than just hand-to-hand combat. Powerful jaws, vicious claws, and a whip-like tail also make up the half-dragon's arsenal, making for a fun and varied gameplay experience. Oh, and did we mention flight?

