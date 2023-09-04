Posted in: Fulqrum Publishing, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dreamate, New Arc Line

New Arc Line Announced For Both PC & Consoles

Fulqrum Publishing has released new details and an announcement trailer for their new RPG game on the way called New Arc Line.

Fulqrum Publishing revealed they are working with Ukrainian development studio Dreamate to release their new RPG title New Arc Line. The two companies are really promoting this as a steampunk universe filled with fantasy, as they have zeppelins going against dragons in the air, with a world that has a conflict between magic and science. The game will have you running around as a group where you must find a way to survive in a society that seems to be at war with itself, while other darker forces grow from the side. Enjoy the trailer and info below as the game probably won't be out until 2024.

"Shape your story in the metropolis of New Arc, 'The Shining City of Progress,' where you arrive by steerage of a steamship, full of wonder and hope – but things are never quite as bright as they appear. Dark smoke from the factories chokes the skies; segregation, inequality, and corruption run rampant. In order to survive and save your loved ones, you will have to rise from the very bottom, make tough decisions, and get your hands dirty with the help of your diverse party of companions. Featuring turn-based tactical battles, a complex character creator, and a deep, believable world full of tough choices, New Arc Line promises players an unforgettable narrative adventure."

Become The Hero Or Villain You Want To Be: Create your own character as a Human, Elf, Dwarf, or Giant, and choose their gender, background, and appearance. Keep in mind that inhabitants of this world might have their own prejudices and will treat you differently depending on your choices.

Create your own character as a Human, Elf, Dwarf, or Giant, and choose their gender, background, and appearance. Keep in mind that inhabitants of this world might have their own prejudices and will treat you differently depending on your choices. Gather Your Party: You won't be alone on these shores. Meet and recruit a diverse cast of characters, learn their stories, face their demons together, and help them grow, or use them for your own gain and discard them as fit your schemes. Who knows, maybe you will even find your true love!

You won't be alone on these shores. Meet and recruit a diverse cast of characters, learn their stories, face their demons together, and help them grow, or use them for your own gain and discard them as fit your schemes. Who knows, maybe you will even find your true love! Master Technology Or Magic: Evolve your character as you see fit using a detailed progression system with six character classes and 12 subclasses. Will you master the secrets of Magic to incinerate enemies as a Hellfire occultist, curse them with mystical Voodoo abilities, or assist your allies as a Celestial sage? Or would you rather cast aside the obsolete ways and become a Steampunk mechanic, Dieselpunk engineer, or Teslapunk scientist and turn your character into a walking steam-powered fortress?

Evolve your character as you see fit using a detailed progression system with six character classes and 12 subclasses. Will you master the secrets of Magic to incinerate enemies as a Hellfire occultist, curse them with mystical Voodoo abilities, or assist your allies as a Celestial sage? Or would you rather cast aside the obsolete ways and become a Steampunk mechanic, Dieselpunk engineer, or Teslapunk scientist and turn your character into a walking steam-powered fortress? Fight For Your Right: Command your party in turn-based tactical battles. Fight head-on and brute-force your way through encounters, or observe and analyze each situation and come up with cunning strategies to conquer even seemingly overwhelming odds. There's a plethora of skills, spells, crafting recipes, and consumables at your disposal to turn the tide of battle in your favor.

Command your party in turn-based tactical battles. Fight head-on and brute-force your way through encounters, or observe and analyze each situation and come up with cunning strategies to conquer even seemingly overwhelming odds. There's a plethora of skills, spells, crafting recipes, and consumables at your disposal to turn the tide of battle in your favor. Manifest Your Destiny: Make a name for yourself, influence many lives for better or worse, and watch the consequences of your choices change the fate of this world!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!