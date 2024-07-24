Posted in: ASUS, Game Hardware, Games, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: ROG Ally X

New ASUS ROG Ally X Being Marketed For Millennials

ASUS has revealed a new porable gaming device this week in the ROG Ally X, as they are aiming for millennial gamers to try it.

ASUS revealed a new portable game model this morning for players to consider, as they showed off the new 2024 model of the ROG Ally X. What separates this from other models they've been showing off is that they are specifically marketing this one to Millenial gamers, promoting the fact that this particular design harkens back to the early '00s of gaming while "bridging the gap" between generations with the tech. This one comes with an updated processor, 120Hz display, rounded comfortable grips, smaller macro keys, and a lightweight design with ergonomic features. You can get it on pre-order right now for $800, as it will be released later this year. We have more info from the company about it below.

ASUS ROG Ally X

The ROG Ally X supports Steam, Game Pass, Epic, GOG, and more, thanks to Windows OS, ensuring access to your favorite games anywhere. The upgraded Armoury Crate SE 1.5 offers an intuitive UI for seamless customization of your game library and device settings.

The massive 80Wh battery allows you to play all your favorite games even when away from a power outlet. Fast charge technology lets you charge from 0% to 50% in just 30 minutes.

Featuring the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor with RDNA 3 graphics, 24GB of LPDDR5x RAM, a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, and a UH-II microSD card slot for expanded storage, the Ally X makes playing any game in the palm of your hand possible.

Upgraded ROG Intelligent Cooling: Sustain peak performance with ROG Intelligent Cooling. The Ally X features a Zero Gravity Thermal System with brand-new 0.15mm ultra-thin fans and redesigned fan shrouds, keeping your device cool and quiet in any orientation.

Immerse yourself in unparalleled gaming with a 7-inch 1080p, 120Hz VRR touchscreen featuring FreeSync Premium and powerful dual front-firing speakers with Dolby Atmos, Smart Amp, and AI noise cancellation.

Game anywhere in handheld mode or hook it up to your TV with the convenient dual USB Type-C ports and connect multiple controllers to play with friends. With the Ally X, you never have to settle for one option.

The ROG Ally X features a lightweight 1.49 lb chassis and redesigned ergonomics with taller, more substantial handgrips, refined macro keys, flat surface angles, and upgraded joysticks for a comfortable gaming experience.

