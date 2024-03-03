Posted in: Board Games, Games, Hachette Boardgames, Tabletop | Tagged: From The Moon
New Board Game From The Moon Coming This June
Hachette Boardgames revealed details to a brand new sci-fi space title, as From The Moon will be coming out sometime this June.
Hachette Boardgames revealed another new board game title this week, set to arrive this Summer, as we're getting a sci-fi space game called From The Moon. Working with La Boîte de Jeu, the game will have you working with a set of miniatures and factions, as up to four players attempt to complete missions given to them from the moon in order to help out fellow Earthlings who have spread throughout the galaxy. Those who manage to make their faction look the best in the end will be chosen to lead humanity into a new future. The game doesn't have an exact release date, what we do know is that the full game will be go for $90 as it will arrive sometime this June. We have the full details on the game below.
From The Moon
- Highly detailed miniatures and art to make you feel like you're on the moon
- Modular map for high replayability
- Recessed player boards for token management