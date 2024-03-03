Posted in: Board Games, Games, Hachette Boardgames, Tabletop | Tagged: From The Moon

New Board Game From The Moon Coming This June

Hachette Boardgames revealed details to a brand new sci-fi space title, as From The Moon will be coming out sometime this June.

Article Summary Hachette Boardgames announces sci-fi game From The Moon, launching in June.

Players lead factions in space missions to ensure humanity's survival.

Features include detailed miniatures, customizable rovers, and spaceship construction.

Faction strategy and resource management key to establishing new human era.

Hachette Boardgames revealed another new board game title this week, set to arrive this Summer, as we're getting a sci-fi space game called From The Moon. Working with La Boîte de Jeu, the game will have you working with a set of miniatures and factions, as up to four players attempt to complete missions given to them from the moon in order to help out fellow Earthlings who have spread throughout the galaxy. Those who manage to make their faction look the best in the end will be chosen to lead humanity into a new future. The game doesn't have an exact release date, what we do know is that the full game will be go for $90 as it will arrive sometime this June. We have the full details on the game below.

From The Moon

In From The Moon, players are representatives of factions trying to complete space missions departing from our Moon in order to help Humankind survive elsewhere in the Galaxy. Indeed, the fate of the Earth is sealed, and time is running out! Lead survival missions from the lunar outpost to secure humanity's future. With customizable rovers, spaceship construction, and lunar base development, every decision shapes our destiny. You'll find detailed miniatures, fantastic art to make you feel like you're on the moon and out-of-this-world recessed player boards. The plan is to launch three survival missions before all life on Earth ends. To do that, each faction will contribute by building parts of the ships and build their own Lunar base to store the necessary resources. In the end, which faction will be most suited to lead the future of our race out there, far away in space?

Highly detailed miniatures and art to make you feel like you're on the moon

Modular map for high replayability

Recessed player boards for token management

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!