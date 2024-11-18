Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: BitQuest Studio, Little Library

New Cozy Management Sim Little Library Revealed

Build the best library you can from nothing as the cozy management sim Little Library will be coming to PC via Steam next year

Article Summary Little Library lets you build and manage a cozy library in the quaint village of Maplewood.

Collect 70 unique books, including rare titles, as you grow your library's collection.

Meet unique villagers, uncover Maplewood's history, and shape the community's future.

Replay for diverse outcomes, with different relationships and storylines in each session.

Indie game developer and publisher BitQuest Studio has revealed their latest game in the works, as Little Library will be released next year. The game is a bit of a throwback to the classic 16-bit era of gaming, as you'll start a brand new library in town from scratch and try to help people find the books they need (or at least something they're interested in). Collect books, improve the library, and grow with the community at the same time. The game doesn't have a release date beyond the idea it will be out in 2025, so for now, enjoy the latest trailer.

Little Library

You have moved to the quaint village of Maplewood tasked with running a brand-new library to help restore the struggling community. But revitalizing the library isn't easy, and funding is tight. To make ends meet, you'll need to carefully manage resources, grow the collection, and host events to bring the villagers together. Meet a cast of unique and colorful villagers, each with their own story to tell, as you establish the library. From aspiring writers to world travelers, every villager has a role to play in Maplewood's revival. Along the way, you'll discover pieces of the village's forgotten past, revealing the history that shaped its present. Can you transform the library into the heart of the village and bring the community back to life before the Folk Festival?

Build and manage the library: Watch it grow from a small collection to a thriving hub for knowledge and community life.

Watch it grow from a small collection to a thriving hub for knowledge and community life. Expand the library's collection: There are 70 books to collect, including rare and collectible titles that will liven up your display!

There are 70 books to collect, including rare and collectible titles that will liven up your display! Uncover the village's history: Piece together Maplewood's past as you expand the Local History section of the library.

Piece together Maplewood's past as you expand the Local History section of the library. Meet and interact with quirky characters: Connect with villagers, build friendships, and even form romances, each interaction shaping the future of the village.

Connect with villagers, build friendships, and even form romances, each interaction shaping the future of the village. Replay for new outcomes: Experience different relationships and storylines based on the choices you make, offering high replayability.

