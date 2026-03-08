Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Mutate! Fight! Purr!, Sandman Team

New Dark Roguelike Deckbuilder Mutate! Fight! Purr! Announced

A brand-new roguelike deckbuilder called Mutate! Fight! Purr! was annoucned last week, with a free demo to play on Steam right now

Article Summary Mutate! Fight! Purr! is a dark roguelike deckbuilder starring a satanic cat protagonist with mutation powers.

Strategically mutate your cat and command summoned minions to fight angels, prophets, and other horrors.

Deckbuilding focuses on synergy—combine cards and passive mutations for new strategies every run.

Explore mysterious, ritual-filled worlds and tackle ever-changing paths, events, and supernatural battles.

Indie game developer and publisher Sandman Team has revealed its latest game in development, as they showed off Mutate! Fight! Purr! This is a new roguelike deckbuilder in which you play as a satanic cat who uses their abilities to mutate into bigger monstrosities. You'll use a combination of cards to make yourself a powerful little furball and fight off different enemies in battle, all while slowly gaining new powers and abilities over time to become one of the most powerful creatures alive. We have mroe details and the latest trailer for you here, as the game currently has a free demo to play on Steam, but no immediate plans to release it yet.

Mutate! Fight! Purr!

Mutate! Fight! Purr! is a dark, near-biblical roguelike deckbuilder where each run reshapes your Cat and your strategy. You explore a mysterious world of rituals and supernatural encounters. Along the way, you mutate your Cat protagonist to unlock forbidden powers, collect unique synergy-driven cards, and command an army of summoned minions to survive increasingly hostile battles.

Ritual Mutations – Mutate your Cat to unlock new abilities and passive effects. Each mutation reshapes build, encouraging risky decisions and unexpected playstyle shifts during a run.

– Mutate your Cat to unlock new abilities and passive effects. Each mutation reshapes build, encouraging risky decisions and unexpected playstyle shifts during a run. Summoned Minions – Command a growing army of summoned companions. Minions attack, defend, trigger effects, and form powerful synergies with your deck and mutations.

– Command a growing army of summoned companions. Minions attack, defend, trigger effects, and form powerful synergies with your deck and mutations. Synergy-Driven Deckbuilding – Collect unique cards designed around combinations, not raw power. Many cards interact with others, rewarding smart deck construction and creative tactical chains.

– Collect unique cards designed around combinations, not raw power. Many cards interact with others, rewarding smart deck construction and creative tactical chains. Near-Biblical Combat – Battle angels, prophets, and scripture-warped horrors in dark, myth-inspired encounters. Fights are tactical, tense, and built to challenge dominant strategies with counterplay.

– Battle angels, prophets, and scripture-warped horrors in dark, myth-inspired encounters. Fights are tactical, tense, and built to challenge dominant strategies with counterplay. Mysterious Exploration – Travel through a shifting world of rooms filled with battles, rituals and strange events. Each run presents new paths, dangers, and opportunities to evolve your strategy.

