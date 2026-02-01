Posted in: Annapurna Interactive, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Iridium Studios, People of Note

New Game People of Note Announces Full Voice Ensemble

The voice cast for People of Note was revealed this past week, along with a video of a new musical number from the video game

Article Summary People of Note reveals its full voice cast, featuring top talents from games and animation.

Developer Iridium Studios teams up with Annapurna Interactive for this unique musical RPG.

Watch a new in-game musical number, introducing the game's signature blend of story and song.

Meet the diverse characters, each voiced and sung by a distinctive performer or musician.

Developer Iridium Studios and publisher Annapurna Interactive have revealed the voice cast for their upcoming game, People of Note. Among the names revealed are Heather Gonzalez, Erica Ishii, Jason Charles Miller, Erica Lindbeck, Debra Wilson, Joe Zieja, Marwan Salama, and more. As well as singers LEXXE, Amanda Angeles, Drew Ryder Smith, and Elizabeth Zharoff. We have more details on the case from the developers for you here, as well as the latest musical number revealed for the game, as it's being penned for release sometime in 2026.

People of Note – Voice Cast

Cadence – Heather Gonzalez (Talk) / LEXXE (Sing): Cadence is our pop star protagonist. After being shut out of the Noteworthy Song Contest, Cadence realizes that her solo act might not be enough for the judges! As she sets off to form her band, she quickly gets caught up in events far grander, and more dangerous, than she could have possibly imagined.

Cadence is our pop star protagonist. After being shut out of the Noteworthy Song Contest, Cadence realizes that her solo act might not be enough for the judges! As she sets off to form her band, she quickly gets caught up in events far grander, and more dangerous, than she could have possibly imagined. Fret – Jason Charles Miller: Fret is the old guy who's seen it all, and a prototypical classic rocker. He misses his old band, and lives a solo act kind of life in Durandis, the Kingdom of Rock and Roll.

Fret is the old guy who's seen it all, and a prototypical classic rocker. He misses his old band, and lives a solo act kind of life in Durandis, the Kingdom of Rock and Roll. Synthia – Erika Ishii (Talk) / Amanda Angeles (Sing): Synthia is the introverted extrovert. Normally quiet and reclusive around even their closest friends, this DJ sheds that persona when they get in front of the one's and two's; though they harbor doubts about whether or not they really deserve their renown.

Synthia is the introverted extrovert. Normally quiet and reclusive around even their closest friends, this DJ sheds that persona when they get in front of the one's and two's; though they harbor doubts about whether or not they really deserve their renown. Vox – Mansa "Wakil" Wakili: Vox is living in his mother's shadow. The son of Caliq, the regent of Pyre, he's calm, logical, and thinks rap music should be about more than battling…but he'll learn that sometimes, you need to fight to protect what you love.

Vox is living in his mother's shadow. The son of Caliq, the regent of Pyre, he's calm, logical, and thinks rap music should be about more than battling…but he'll learn that sometimes, you need to fight to protect what you love. Cerrin – Marwan Salama: Cerrin's a bit of a dork, polite and respectful, but there's a buried part of him that doesn't mind bending the rules for a good cause.

Cerrin's a bit of a dork, polite and respectful, but there's a buried part of him that doesn't mind bending the rules for a good cause. Arc – Alex Boniello: On the outside, Arc is smart, flirtatious at times, and resentful of any sort of injustice. On the inside, he bears the emotional scars of his upbringing as an unorthodox prodigy in an oppressive environment. Always with just a hint of a smirk, Arc always knows a little more than he's letting on.

On the outside, Arc is smart, flirtatious at times, and resentful of any sort of injustice. On the inside, he bears the emotional scars of his upbringing as an unorthodox prodigy in an oppressive environment. Always with just a hint of a smirk, Arc always knows a little more than he's letting on. Sharp ♯ – Joe Zieja: Fantastically egotistical and snobby, Sharp believes that 80s music, and his music in particular, is what all music should be. He's transparently fake, a "man of the people" who can't stand the people. And as the manager of Smolder, Chordia's hottest boy band, he seems to have some ulterior motives…

Fantastically egotistical and snobby, Sharp believes that 80s music, and his music in particular, is what all music should be. He's transparently fake, a "man of the people" who can't stand the people. And as the manager of Smolder, Chordia's hottest boy band, he seems to have some ulterior motives… Anthony – Griffin Burns: The front man of Smolder, Chordia's top charting boy band. He's the most recognizable figure in pop;. handsome, self-assured, and weirdly oblivious, he also happens to be holder of the Chordian Key of Note, a very interesting artifact but for him, it's just an accessory to his outfit really.

The front man of Smolder, Chordia's top charting boy band. He's the most recognizable figure in pop;. handsome, self-assured, and weirdly oblivious, he also happens to be holder of the Chordian Key of Note, a very interesting artifact but for him, it's just an accessory to his outfit really. Lasso – Sean Kenin Elias-Reyes (Talk) / Drew Ryder Smith (Sing): Lasso is the rough-and-tumble leader of the Homestead, nation of country music. A convincing leader with a commanding presence, Lasso doesn't necessarily enjoy violence, but he understands that sometimes you just don't have a choice.

Lasso is the rough-and-tumble leader of the Homestead, nation of country music. A convincing leader with a commanding presence, Lasso doesn't necessarily enjoy violence, but he understands that sometimes you just don't have a choice. Martell – Debra Wilson: Martell is the Homestead's second in command, and a fearsome foe in her own right. A mature woman, Martell takes her country roots seriously. Beautiful and dangerous, she wields Homestead politeness like a sharpened scalpel–her family motto is "Bless Your Heart."

Martell is the Homestead's second in command, and a fearsome foe in her own right. A mature woman, Martell takes her country roots seriously. Beautiful and dangerous, she wields Homestead politeness like a sharpened scalpel–her family motto is "Bless Your Heart." Annette – Erica Lindbeck (talk) / Elizabeth Zharoff (sing): The diva of all divas, Annette is the lead performer in the Archaia Grand Opera, an institution older than most nations' full histories. While one of the most musically talented singers in all of Note, she'd never dream of taking the stage without her lucky pearls in hand!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!