New Horror Game You Will Die Here Tonight Announced

Indie developer and publisher Spiral Bound Interactive announced a brand new horror game on the way called You Will Die Here Tonight. The game puts you in a situation where survival is impossible, as you will attempt to lead each party member safely past a ruthless killer. When the leader of the party dies, the remaining members pick up where they left off and continue to try to escape, along with whatever is leftover from the party member who died. The game doesn't have a release date beyond the idea that we might see it this year, but you can enjoy the trailer below as we wait for more info.

In You Will Die Here Tonight, death is not only expected; it's a large part of the gameplay and the story. You will inevitably succumb to the dangers within time and again, forcing you to continue on as one of the surviving members of ARIES, building upon your fallen comrade's progress, and living with the consequences of their actions. Ammo is scarce, danger is everywhere, and nothing is what it seems. It's a survival-horror game where survival is impossible. Retro-Inspired – A unique blend of pre-rendered characters and environments alongside a mid-90s quality first-person 3D battle system offers a truly nostalgic experience while maintaining modern gameplay elements.

Evolving Mystery Narrative – Explore an abandoned mansion to uncover the sinister and brittle reality of an estate where nothing is what it seems and anything could take your life in a top-down perspective that seamlessly switches to pulse-pounding first-person arcade combat when running is no longer an option.

Six Playable Characters – Play as all six members of Aries Division, each with unique skills and motives that shape how they confront the horrors of their mission – and how far each of them will go for the greater good. Each of them is both a victim and a hero.

– Play as all six members of Aries Division, each with unique skills and motives that shape how they confront the horrors of their mission – and how far each of them will go for the greater good. Each of them is both a victim and a hero. You Will Die – You can and will die, but with every death, your actions and decisions will carry forward to empower or endanger whoever remains.