New Nightmarish Adventure Game Scorn Announced

Indie developer and publisher Ebb Software announced a brand new game in development with the nightmare adventure Scorn. "Nightmare" is a bit of an understatement with all of the visuals we've been shown from this announcement, as they are going down a weird avenue of horror that reminds us a lot of the Alien franchise. As of right now, the game is being planned for release in October 2022 for both PC and Xbox Series X|S. YOu can read more about it below along with some of the stunning visuals and the announcement trailer.

Scorn is an atmospheric first-person horror adventure game set in a nightmarish universe of odd forms and somber tapestry. It is designed around the idea of "being thrown into the world". Isolated and lost inside this dream-like world, you will explore different interconnected regions in a non-linear fashion. The unsettling environment is a character itself. Every location contains its own theme (story), puzzles and characters that are integral in creating a cohesive world. Throughout the game you will open up new areas, acquire different skill sets, weapons, various items and try to comprehend the sights presented to you.

Scorn takes place in an open-ended world with different interconnected regions. Each region is a maze-like structure with various rooms and paths to discover. All the storytelling happens in-game, with no cut-scenes to distract you from the grisly reality of the living, breathing world you're in. But keep your eyes open – the game won't show you any sympathy if you miss something important on your uneasy travels. Everything has a reason and purpose – you just need to work out what it is.

Players will experience better immersion being aware of the character's body and movement. Interaction with the world is realistic – objects are picked up with your hands (instead of just floating in midair), machines and instruments are operated by grabbing the controls etc.

Inventory and ammo management is defined and limited. It plays a big role in keeping the player in an even greater state of awareness throughout the whole game. Players will have to think about when to fight and when to take cover and how their actions affect the world around them. Different play styles will be needed to advance.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Scorn Release Date Announcement Trailer (https://youtu.be/Khg8rd0ifYs)