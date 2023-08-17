Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Goose Byte, the signal

New Open-World Survival Epic The Signal Announced

Looking for a mix, of survival, sci-fi, and open-world gameplay? Then you might be interested in The Signal, announced this week.

Canadian indie game publisher and development studio Goose Byte has announced their new open-world survival game, The Signal. The game has been in development at the studio for the past two years, as the team has been making what they refer to as an "approachable" third-person multiplayer open-World survival craft game. But rather than focusing on violence like a lot of titles in the genre do, the team instead wen with a focus on pushing player creativity as their attempt to move the genre forward in a new direction. You can read more about it below and check out the announcement trailer.

"The last remaining humans have abandoned Earth in search of a new home. As a climate refugee, you have been sent on a scouting mission to an uncharted Planet. Humanity's future depends on your ability to unravel the Planet's mysteries. The Signal is built upon the three key pillars of exploration, invention, and (yes, you guessed it) survival. With a focus on user-generated crafting content, the game's unique recipe-sharing system and sustainability theme set it apart from the wealth of quality titles operating in this space."

Venture onto an alien planet featuring multiple biomes littered with strange structures and a sentient ecosystem that seems to react to your every move.

Explore, create, and survive as you choose to tame or coexist with your new home.

Scan the rocks, flora, fauna, and alien landmarks as you come to grips with this strange new world.

Invent and share infrastructure, vehicles, and equipment that help you and your expedition solve challenges and puzzles.

Master the art of sustainable stewardship of the Planet and its resources as you play the long game.

Play alone or with up to 16 players on player-hosted dedicated servers on this unique expedition through a one-of-a-kind planet.

