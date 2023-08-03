Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Critical Blow: Goten & Gohan Super Rares

Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals a pair of new Critical Blow cards featuring Super Siayan Goten & Gohan teaming up on Super Rares.

Bandai has revealed the name of the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The title of this set is Zenkai Series – Critical Blow. This is the fifth expansion of Zenkai Series and is overall the 22nd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare, which makes that as-of-yet unrevealed card the fourth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, and Son Goku from Wild Resurgence. So far, we can confirm that this expansion includes multiple focuses, including the Z-era Broly movies (including Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan, Broly – Second Coming, and Bio-Broly) and DBS: Super Hero. Today, let's take a look at the reveal of two Super Rares from the Greem-colored section of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Critical Blow.

Here, we have two Super Rares inspired by the Z-era film, Broly – Second Coming, in which Broly arrives on Earth and mistakes young Goten for Goku, whose cries as an infant disturbed baby Broly and drove him further into madness. The cards include:

SS Son Gohan & SS Son Goten, Emotions Delivered: The name of this card further suggests that Goku, who makes an ambiguous appearance for a joint Kamehameha with his two sons, is actually only there metaphorically. The film made it unclear whether Goku made a one-off appearance due to a silent wish to the Dragon Balls or if it was a purely symbolic appearance.

SS Son Gohan & SS Son Goten: This card shows the two brothers delivering their ultimate joint Kamehameha.

