New Payday 3 Screenshot Confirms Switch To Unreal Engine

We're still at least two years away from seeing Payday 3 come to fruition, but the latest screenshot for the game looks promising. Ever since the word came out last year that Starbreeze Studios was working on the next and long-0awaited entry into the series, people have been speculating how exactly they were going to develop the game and what the story would end up being to get there. For the most part, they've kept quiet because it's hard to tease a game still in development that you told people won't be around until 2022. But it looks like they're going to be doing a few teasers here and there the slow way by showing fans pieces of the game. Over the weekend on the game's official twitter account, they posted this message letting fans know two important things: they've reached the design phase, and they're using Unreal Engine.

That's an important thing to take note of as the previous game ran on Deisel 2.0, which is a fine system in itself but its no longer adequate for modern gaming. Especially now that everyone has to look at getting on the PS5 and Xbox Series X. The switch in engines for developer Overkill Software opens up a lot of possibilities for the series, which got people excited when they read that and saw the accompanying photo (which you can see above). That's some impressive attention to detail which the previous games didn't really have the capacity for. Of course, this is just a screenshot with nothing video-related to show it off, so for all we know right now the best they could post was a still-frame render. We'll see if any new updates come from this int he next month or so, but if that's a sign of things to come, it all looks promising.