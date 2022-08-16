New Report Alleges Sexual Harassment At Nintendo Of America

A new report has come out this week alleging that sexual harassment was taking part at Nintendo Of America for years. The report comes from Kotaku, which broke the story this morning as they spoke with a number of former and current contracted game testers with stories about incidents at the company during their time there. For years, Nintendo has outsourced many jobs within the office through contracting companies such as Aerotek. Those employees work in various departments, however, most of them are not full-fledged employees of Nintendo who receive benefits, and few who are contracted are ever promoted to a full-time position under the company banner. The report contains interviews with several contracted employees over the years who have claimed that they dealt with sexual harassment and discrimination toward women at their Redmond offices.

One of the reports claims there was a complaint filed against an NOA employee for posting sexually suggestive content in a company chat, for which the employee got sexual harassment training but was not reprimanded. Another report from a different former employee, who worked there for several years, claims they learned they were making $3 less an hour than her male counterparts who were only recently hired and were only able to negotiate their way up to $1 less. Another report from a woman who is openly gay claims she was hit on multiple times by male colleagues. Another report from a different gay woman claims she was brought into HR over the company's "no-touching policy" after she was seen holding hands with another employee she was dating.

The entire article does not paint Nintendo's Washington-based office and staffers in the best of light. While these reports are different in many ways, they resemble reports that came out at Ubisoft and Activision-Blizzard in recent years before both companies were forced to re-examine their internal policies. We'll keep an eye on the situation and see if anything new develops.