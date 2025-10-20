Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Overtype, Zozo Studio

New Roguelike Typing Game Overtype Announced

Overtype is a thrilling cyberpunk adventure soaked in neon and thoughts of rebelion... which you play as a heroic typing title

Article Summary Overtype is a roguelike typing game set in a neon cyberpunk world ruled by a ruthless regime.

Play as Zyra, whose unique immunity lets her survive and fight through virus-infected data zones.

Typing is your weapon—every word unleashes attacks, with boss battles and dynamic roguelike elements.

Unlock upgrades, discover secrets about Zyra’s past, and fight for humanity’s future, one keystroke at a time.

Indie game developer and publisher Zozo Studio has released a brand-new trailer for their upcoming game, Overtype. This is a fun roguelike typing game that takes place in a cyberpunk future ruled by a ruthless regime. It's the best of neon action matched with typing skills, telling a story about uprising one keystroke at a time. Enjoy the latest trailer as teh team are aiming to release this one sometime in Q2 2026.

Overtype

You play as Zyra, a young girl born with rare immunity, forced to type her way through survival in virus-infected zones while uncovering fragments of a forgotten past. In Overtype, the keyboard is your strongest weapon. Every word you type unleashes power, every keystroke strikes an enemy, and every defeat becomes a step closer to the truth hidden beneath the artificial haze.

A Neon Post-Apocalypse: Beneath the dazzling neon lights lies a broken city where humans and machines alike are bent into tools of obedience. In this bleak world, Zyra alone can walk through corrupted data zones where no one else can survive. Guiding her is Orpheus, a battle-scarred veteran who once fought against Archon, the iron-fisted ruler. His scars run deep, but he becomes the bridge that leads Zyra toward the truth about her parents scientists who sacrificed everything to leave humanity a final spark of hope.

Beneath the dazzling neon lights lies a broken city where humans and machines alike are bent into tools of obedience. In this bleak world, Zyra alone can walk through corrupted data zones where no one else can survive. Guiding her is Orpheus, a battle-scarred veteran who once fought against Archon, the iron-fisted ruler. His scars run deep, but he becomes the bridge that leads Zyra toward the truth about her parents scientists who sacrificed everything to leave humanity a final spark of hope. Typing Combat: Strike, hack, and survive by typing fast and accurate. Every typed word is a bullet, every phrase a spell, letting you fight off waves of robots, cyborgs, and glitch-born horrors.

Strike, hack, and survive by typing fast and accurate. Every typed word is a bullet, every phrase a spell, letting you fight off waves of robots, cyborgs, and glitch-born horrors. Dynamic Roguelike Progression: Every death reshapes the world with new maps, enemies, and challenges. Each defeat unlocks fragments of memory and new abilities, helping Zyra grow stronger for the next run.

Every death reshapes the world with new maps, enemies, and challenges. Each defeat unlocks fragments of memory and new abilities, helping Zyra grow stronger for the next run. Eidolon Upgrades: Enhance Zyra's weapon with modular add-ons like Plasma Shot, Nanite Burst, or Anti-Virus Pulse expanding your typing arsenal to match your playstyle.

Enhance Zyra's weapon with modular add-ons like Plasma Shot, Nanite Burst, or Anti-Virus Pulse expanding your typing arsenal to match your playstyle. Boss Encounters: Face off against Archon's elite commanders, cyborg generals, rogue AIs, and towering bio-mecha in high-intensity battles that test both reflexes and strategy.

Face off against Archon's elite commanders, cyborg generals, rogue AIs, and towering bio-mecha in high-intensity battles that test both reflexes and strategy. Your Strongest Weapon – The Type Your Future: From combat and movement to interaction, everything in Overtype is controlled by typing. The faster and sharper you type, the longer Zyra survives. But beyond survival, each keystroke pulls her closer to her parents' hidden legacy the gift that may allow her to type out a new future.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!