New Species Enamorus Makes Pokémon TCG Debut In Dark Phantasma

The next Pokémon TCG set arriving in Japan has been revealed. Dark Phantasma will be released on May 13th, 2022. This set will continue the focus on the Hisui region that debuted earlier this year in Nintendo Switch game Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Like the previous three sets (Battle Region, Time Gazer and Space Juggler), Dark Phantasma will feature cards with certain Hisuian species for the very first time. This Zoroark-themed set will also continue the VSTAR mechanic introduced this year and will also see more Radiant Pokémon cards (formerly thought to be called "Sparkling" cards) that depict species in their Shiny form with a unique reverse holo patter. These sets, along with the upcoming Japanese sets Lost Abyss and Incandescent Arcana, will likely be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, coming in Summer 2022. Today, let's take a look at a brand new species from Pokémon Legends: Arceus debuting in this expansion.

It's Enamorus! Unlike many of the new species introduced into the Hisui region, Enamorus is neither a regional variant of an existing species nor a new Hisui-only evolution. Enamorus is instead a brand new Legendary that fits in with the Forces of Nature trio of Landorus, Thundurus, and Tornadus. Just like them, it has an Incarnate Forme (seen here in this first-ever TCG appearance by 5ban Graphics) as well as a Therian Forme. The Therian Forme is more animalistic and looks like a mixture between a frog and a turtle with a rattlesnake as its shell. You can see both forms here. I find it likely that we'll see the Therian forme soon if not in this set.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Dark Phantasma cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.