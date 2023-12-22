Posted in: Games, Krafton, Mobile Games, New State Mobile | Tagged: New State Mobile

New State Mobile Adds The Northern Lights In Latest Update

Krafton Inc. has brought the Northern Lights to New State Mobile, as the new weather effect appears on Erangel with some new content.

Article Summary Krafton Inc. rolls out "Erangel Aurora" weather effect, showcasing The Northern Lights in New State Mobile.

Survivor Pass Vol. 26 begins with new character Sentry and exclusive rewards like the "Raven Queen" costume set.

Aurora nights offer a 50% rise in tier points earned and new shotgun suppressor increases damage with reduced noise.

Erangel’s play zone contracts 10% faster, with a 20% increase in items and new training mode features to enhance skills.

Krafton Inc. has released a new update for New State Mobile that adds a ton of content, including this world's version of The Northern Lights. Marking the last update for the game of 2023, the devs have added the new "Erangel Aurora" weather effect, set to light up the sky and the ground below when its active, giving night battles a new element to manage. Not to mention being an awesome light show for fights. The update also added some new material, which we have the dev notes and a trailer for it below.

New State Mobile December 2023 Update

As we enter the new season, the previous season's rankings will be reset, and ranked rewards will be sent via in-game mail. Launching alongside the new season is Survivor Pass Vol. 26, which stars a new character named "Sentry." Players who complete the free track in the Survivor Pass can snag Sentry's character skin, while the Premium Pass offers highly coveted rewards such as the "Raven Queen" costume set.

Survivors dropping into Erangel now have a chance to play under the colored lights of the Aurora. To celebrate the Erangel Aurora's arrival, we have temporarily increased its chances of appearing so our excited Survivors can see it more often. When playing under the Aurora, players get a 50% increase in the tier points they earn, at the cost of a 20% increase in tier points lost in a defeat.

Players can now find a dedicated suppressor for the M110A1 Shotgun that increases damage and recoil in addition to reducing the volume of each shot.

Erangel's play zone will now decrease 10% faster and have 20% more item spawns to speed up firefights and make each match more exciting.

The training mode will now have new patterns in the shooting gallery to help players sharpen their skills and stay at the top of their game.

