New Survival Horror Game Senara: The Sacrament Revealed

A new first-person survival horror game called Senara: The Sacrament has been announced, as you explore a mysterious derelict cruise liner

Players must unravel cult mysteries, confront unspeakable horrors, and escape from the haunted Senara.

Classic survival horror elements return with puzzles, resource management, and difficult fight-or-flee choices.

Choices impact the story, leading to multiple endings based on decisions and what truths you uncover.

Indie game developer and publisher Influsion Inc. has revealed their new first-person survival horror game Senara: The Sacrament. This new title puts you on a derelict cruise ship where you must find a way off the boat as things clearly aren't what they seem here. The game has no set release window yet, but we have a new trailer and additional info for you to check out here.

Senara: The Sacrament

Senara: The Sacrament puts players in the role of a new recruit of a religious organization with a massive 6,000-ton ship: The Senara. Upon setting sail you wake up to find the crew missing, while unspeakably horrors roam its steel corridors. Hidden cult rituals, forbidden truths, and survivors with their own agendas await you in the darkness. In a place where blind faith and salvation intertwine, you'll be forced to make choices that go far beyond survival.

Hearkening back to classic survival horror design, Senara: The Sacrament offers a massive escape room where you must solve puzzles and use limited resources to your advantage if you're to get out alive. In order to get out of the Senara alive, you'll have to ration your resources, make use of stealth, and make difficult decisions regarding when to fight or flee. Explore the complex, intertwined corridors of this structure based on a real ship, uncover hidden passages, and gather clues to find the key to your escape.

This unholy tale is open to interpretation with snippets of truth scattered across documents, objects, and conversations between characters. Depending on what you believe and how you interpret the clues, the story can unfold in entirely different directions. With multiple endings based on your choices, your decisions affect not only your escape but also the fate of the Senara and what truth comes to light.

