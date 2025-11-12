Posted in: Board Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Doin’ The Most Games

New Tabletop Game Pick, Pic, Boom Has Launched

Your camera reel could be the key to victory in the game Pick, Pic, Boom!, a new tabletop game involving your picture history

Article Summary Pick, Pic, Boom! is a new party game where your camera roll photos help you score points and win rounds.

Players race to match hilarious adjective-noun prompts to their own mobile photos or social media images.

Judges award Boom Cards for the best matches, unlocking strategic twists and unpredictable challenges.

Doin' The Most Games involves real community voices to ensure authentic, inclusive, and relatable gameplay.

Tabletop company Doin' The Most Games launched their latest title, as Pick, Pic, Boom! is available right now. The game uses your own mobile camera's pictures (that you wish to share, not forced to share) as part of the mechanics to help you earn points in this party-based title. We have more details below as the game is available via their website.

Pick, Pic, Boom!

A hilarious evolution of its title, Pick Your Pic!, the game flips the script on screen time by making players' own camera rolls the centerpiece of game night. True to its "privacy-first" design, players only share the photos they choose, ensuring that every round sparks laughter and storytelling while keeping personal moments protected. By turning photos into a source of laughter, storytelling, and strategy, Pick, Pic, Boom! bridges generations, engaging families, friends, and Gen Z players who live on their phones.

Each round, a judge is selected who then draws two cards, one adjective and one noun, such as "absurd (adj) snake (noun)." Players have 60 seconds to dig through their camera roll or social media to find the photo or video that best matches the prompt. Once the timer is up, each player has 30 seconds to explain why their photo nails it, and the judge picks a favorite. The winner earns a Boom Card, which also comes with a bonus challenge—like stealing a point or giving a bonus to another player—adding strategy and unpredictable twists.

Building on the success of Pick Your Pic!, Pick, Pic, Boom! doubles the card count (200 vs. 100). The game joins three other titles from Doin' The Most Games, including Doin' The Most, Hood You Rather, and Song Survivor. To ensure its games resonate with the intended audience, the company directly consults members of the communities and cultures represented in each title. From concept to cards, the company incorporates voices from historically overlooked communities, ensuring that every mechanic, prompt, and joke is authentic, relatable, and inclusive.

