New Toybox Racing Game Screw Drivers Announced

Headup Publishing has a new game on the way as you'll take your racign skills to a smaller but technical scale with Screw Drivers.

Indie game developer Creactstudios and publisher Headup Publishing revealed a new toybox racing game on the way called Screw Drivers. This game falls more on the technical side of racing as you'll essentially consultant toy cars how you see fit with all of the building blocks needed to make them run while also being able to make them however you see fit. Then, race them against other players to see who made the best designs. We have more details here as the game has been given a 2024 release window.

Screw Drivers

Technical creations mix with crazy physics and high-speed races in Screw Drivers! Craft custom vehicles — powered by combustion, electricity, or both, coupled with axles, gears, and suspensions to propel them. With an intuitive build editor at your fingertips, unleash your creativity! Engage in challenges against pompous royals, each featuring unique mechanical marvels, and triumph against them to unlock their unique vehicle parts. Race with friends in multiplayer, embarking on adventures across an island where thrilling races and competitions await, all fueled by turbo-powered creations and boundless imagination.

Build, Race, Improve: Start by building your vehicle from the provided toolkit and parts collection, then race to win against others in single- and multiplayer modes to unlock new parts to improve your creations!

Start by building your vehicle from the provided toolkit and parts collection, then race to win against others in single- and multiplayer modes to unlock new parts to improve your creations! A Technical Toolkit: The game features a massive toolkit of parts and an easy-to-use design editor for building your car from the drivetrain up! Whether it's four wheels or 40, it's up to you, but you'll need to figure out how to power that mighty mega-drive train by selecting the right engine for the job.

The game features a massive toolkit of parts and an easy-to-use design editor for building your car from the drivetrain up! Whether it's four wheels or 40, it's up to you, but you'll need to figure out how to power that mighty mega-drive train by selecting the right engine for the job. Single-Player Story Mode: The island's racing royalty (the Kings and Queens) think they have the ultimate racing machines. Prove them wrong by racing against them in story mode, unlocking their custom parts for your designs.

The island's racing royalty (the Kings and Queens) think they have the ultimate racing machines. Prove them wrong by racing against them in story mode, unlocking their custom parts for your designs. Multiplayer Mode: Jump online and race your favorite creations against other drivers!

Jump online and race your favorite creations against other drivers! Explosive Physics: Sometimes, it's more fun to crash than to win! Watch cars explode into their component pieces when taking a turn too tight or playing a little more "demolition derby"-style with other players. A wreck never means you're out of the race, as you can quickly re-assemble and get back on the track.

