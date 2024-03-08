Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Rise Of Peles, Twisted BrainZ

New Vampire RPG Title Rise Of Peles Revealed For PC

Looking for a vampire-driven RPG that will really let you become the lord of darkness? Rise of Peles is brags that will be the experience.

Article Summary New vampire RPG, Rise Of Peles, debuts on PC with early access coming this year.

Twisted BrainZ promises a deep vampiric experience with turn-based combat and crafting.

Make strategic choices in a narrative that adapts to your decisions as a vampire lord.

Experience an impactful day-night cycle, essential for your survival and progress.

Indie game developer and publisher Twisted BrainZ revealed their latest game this week, as we're getting a new vampire RPG called Rise Of Peles. The team is claiming that this game will really let you become the twisted vampire you've sought out to be in other titles, as you will fight enemies who come to kill you in turn-based battles. All while harvesting materials for later use, crafting out new equipment, and expanding the lineage of your vampiric line. The game will be released sometime later this year into Early Access on PC, but for now, enjoy the trailer and info here.

Rise Of Peles

Arise from death as a vampire of your own creation. In Rise of Peles, you'll journey through four acts of vampiric mythos inspired by 18th-century horrors and lands both old and forgotten. Turn humans and make them your thralls in order to reclaim stolen land and become a true lord of darkness. Expand your workshops and obtain legendary equipment. The path to victory is drenched in blood, but that's the price to pay for eternal glory.

Brutal Combat — Fight humans, monsters, and other creatures using a twisted form of conditional turn-based combat, allowing you to master the true art of vampiric carnage. Utilize a vast range of abilities and draw blood with a diverse armory of melee weapons.

— Fight humans, monsters, and other creatures using a twisted form of conditional turn-based combat, allowing you to master the true art of vampiric carnage. Utilize a vast range of abilities and draw blood with a diverse armory of melee weapons. Extensive Crafting System — Optimize your castle's layout and elevate efficiency by automating crafting processes. Bite and transform the best artisans and command them to craft unique weapons and beautiful armor. Nothing but the best for a lord of darkness.

— Optimize your castle's layout and elevate efficiency by automating crafting processes. Bite and transform the best artisans and command them to craft unique weapons and beautiful armor. Nothing but the best for a lord of darkness. Choice-Based Narrative — The outcomes of scenes and relationships are entirely within your control. Choose your path wisely.

— The outcomes of scenes and relationships are entirely within your control. Choose your path wisely. Progression System — Create and develop your character to match your playstyle. Adding points to certain characteristics will change your character's skills and appearance as the game unfolds.

— Create and develop your character to match your playstyle. Adding points to certain characteristics will change your character's skills and appearance as the game unfolds. Impactful Day-Night Cycle — With a scaled day and night system, you must return to your castle to avoid sunlight and rest in your coffin. But fear not; those under your command will continue to gather resources and craft items to give you an edge for future encounters.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!