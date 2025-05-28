Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Beyond Frames, Cortopia Studios, Paramount Game Studio, teenage mutant ninja turtles, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City, tmnt

New VR Game Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City Announced

Get ready to become a hero in a half-shell in VR, as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City has been announced for 2026

Article Summary Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City is the first-ever TMNT game built exclusively for VR platforms.

Play as Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, or Michelangelo in first-person VR with up to four-player co-op.

Master each Turtle’s unique weapons, traverse city rooftops, and battle iconic villains in action-packed gameplay.

Story crafted by TMNT comics veteran Tom Waltz, focusing on action, family bonds, and the TMNT legacy.

VR developer Cortopia Studios and publisher Beyond Frames announced their latest project with the reveal of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City. The two companies are working with Paramount Game Studio to bring fans of the franchise the first-ever TMNT game in virtual reality, giving you the chance to be one of the Heroes in a Half-Shell and take on their rogues gallery of enemies like only a ninja can. What's more, this first-person action adventure title will supports four-player co-op, so you and three friends can play as your favorites to bring all four Turtles to the fight. We have more details below as the game will be released sometime in 2026.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City

A brotherhood in the shadows. A city on the brink.

In the vacuum left by Shredder's demise, the Foot Clan's grip tightens on the streets you once called home. It's time to reclaim what's yours. Don the mask of Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, or Michelangelo in the first ever Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles VR game.

Master each Turtle's signature weapon with precision strikes and blocks in this first-person action adventure.

Scale urban landscapes with fluid parkour

Confront fan-favorite villains

Forge your own chapter in the TMNT legacy solo or together with friends in four player co-op

Built from the ground up for virtual reality, Empire City will let players suit up as Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello or Michelangelo in an action-driven adventure that's equal parts hard-hitting combat and an exploration of the bonds of brotherhood. Comic book writer Tom Waltz, best known for his work on The Last Ronin and over 100 issues of IDW TMNT comic series, has joined the team as narrative consultant to help give Empire City the story, tone, and heart that the fans of TMNT comics have come to expect.

"As much as the Turtles are about action, their story is even more about family," said Ace St. Germain, Beyond Frames Entertainment CEO and Creative Director on Empire City. "Their strength comes from their bond, and this is something that resonates deeply with fans. Tom Waltz is one of the best-loved minds in the TMNT creatorverse today, and his stories over the last decade have helped to shine a light on that bond. We couldn't be more excited to have him involved in the project."

