Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Action Hero, Fast Travel Games

New VR Shooter Action Hero Receives December Release Date

Fast Travel Games have confirmed their next VR title, Action Hero, will be coming out on Meta Quest platforms this December

Article Summary Fast Travel Games' Action Hero VR releases on Meta Quest December 12, 2024.

Play as the lead in five genre-spanning movies, each with unique challenges and boss fights.

Features Director's Cut modes, stationary combat, and slow-motion action for stylish gameplay.

Includes Weekly Shot Challenges, hidden collectibles, and Relaxed Mode for varied experiences.

VR developer and publisher Fast Travel Games has revealed the official release date for their upcoming shooter title, Action Hero. The team confirmed the game is set to arrive on Meta Quest 2, 3, 3S, and Pro on December 12, 2024. Along with the news comes a short teaser, which we have for you above, along with more info on the game below.

Action Hero

In Action Hero , players become the protagonist in five different movies. Every film consists of four acts, each featuring five scenes. Players progress through scenes by defeating enemies, and dodging obstacles in cinematic slow-motion, with time speeding up when players move faster. Quick reflexes and skilful planning are essential; take a hit and you'll go back to the beginning of the given act. Each movie pays tribute to a classic genre. You'll dive deep into temples, pull off a nail-biting heist, face hordes of ninjas, and more. Boss encounters, new weapons, and thrilling setpieces make each movie distinct. One moment you'll be ducking boulders and fending off a raptor attack, the next you're dodging motorcycles and fighting your way through a moving train.

5 Core Movies & 5 Director's Cuts: Immerse yourself in a modern action epic, break into the enemy base for an explosive heist, explore ancient ruins and more in several movies spanning different genres. Once you're done, dive into Director's Cut versions of each level for new, more challenging and wacky scenarios.

Immerse yourself in a modern action epic, break into the enemy base for an explosive heist, explore ancient ruins and more in several movies spanning different genres. Once you're done, dive into Director's Cut versions of each level for new, more challenging and wacky scenarios. Comfortable, Cinematic Design: Stationary combat allows you to focus on your physical movements rather than button presses, while slow-motion pacing lets players fight back with stylish flair.

Stationary combat allows you to focus on your physical movements rather than button presses, while slow-motion pacing lets players fight back with stylish flair. Weekly Shot Challenge & Other Features: Perfect your runs for high scores, hunt for hidden collectibles, or tone down the challenge with the Relaxed Mode. The Weekly Shot Challenge also combines four random acts into one movie for players to tackle and compete for high scores in.

Perfect your runs for high scores, hunt for hidden collectibles, or tone down the challenge with the Relaxed Mode. The Weekly Shot Challenge also combines four random acts into one movie for players to tackle and compete for high scores in. Built For Meta Quest: Designed with standalone VR in mind, enjoy wire-free gameplay that allows you to lean out of the way of bullets, duck under boulders, and weave through laser grids without getting tangled up.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!