Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Havenhold, Wolfpack Games

Havenhold Releases Brand-New Gameplay Trailer

Check out the latest gameplay trailer for action sandbox game Havenhold as the team are planning to hold an Closed Beta later this month

Article Summary Watch the new Havenhold gameplay trailer from Wolfpack Games to see the action unfold.

Sign up for Havenhold's Closed Beta debuting on Steam this April 17, and train as a powerful monk.

Explore Kunlun Mountain, craft powerful gear, and use Primordial Spirits to boost combat skills.

Engage in cyclical warfare and intense PvP battles, carrying skills forward every 14 days.

Indie game developer and publisher Wolfpack Games has released a brand-new trailer today for their upcoming game, Havenhold. If you haven't seen this one yet, this is a multiplayer action title held within a sandbox world where you train to become one of the most powerful monks ever. The team are also planning to hold a Closed Beta on Steam, which you can sign up for right now, before ti kicks off on April 17. We have more details about the game here with this new trailer.

Havenhold

Players are descendants of the Taichu Order, warrior monks with the rare ability to Spirit Bind and use the transformative power of Primordial Spirits. Journey through the Kunlun Mountain area, search through dungeons, ruins, and sacred temples to recover ability scrolls to unlock new combat skills, as well as uncovering blueprints to craft upgraded gear and weapons. As players ascend higher towards the peak of Kunlun Mountains, boss encounters will encourage warriors to party together to co-op the much more difficult areas. In the final days of the cycle, the strongest warriors left compete in all-our war to see who is deserving of all the glory of the Kunlun Mountain… and the contest begins again with any skills and items transferred to the new cycle.

Cyclical Warfare: Compete in a dynamic contest that resets every 14 days, carrying over hard-earned skills and items.

Compete in a dynamic contest that resets every 14 days, carrying over hard-earned skills and items. Primordial Powers: Spirit Bind with ancient entities to unlock devastating combat abilities.

Spirit Bind with ancient entities to unlock devastating combat abilities. Craft and Conquer: Discover blueprints to craft superior gear and weapons, essential for survival.

Discover blueprints to craft superior gear and weapons, essential for survival. Exploration and Discovery: Explore dungeons, ruins, and temples, uncovering ability scrolls and valuable loot.

Explore dungeons, ruins, and temples, uncovering ability scrolls and valuable loot. Cooperative Challenges: Team up with fellow warriors to overcome formidable bosses in the mountain's treacherous higher reaches.

Team up with fellow warriors to overcome formidable bosses in the mountain's treacherous higher reaches. All-Out War: In the final days of each cycle, engage in intense PvP battles to claim ultimate glory.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!