Age Of Wonders 4 Announces Giant Kings Expansion

A new expansion has been confirmed for Age Of Wonders 4, as players will have a new enormous challenge ahead of them with Giant Kings

Paradox Interactive announced a new expansion coming to Age Of Wonders 4, as a new massive set of problems will arrive with Giant Kings. The main addition to the game will be the mighty Elder Giants, who rule the lands and are a fearsome enemy. They will now grace the world once more, as they have pulled iconic giants from prior Age of Wonders titles. They will serve as the new Ruler type for the latest incarnation of the game, and with them come several new tomes of magic, new realms to explore and conquer, new wonders to find, and more. We have the full dev notes here, along with the latest trailer, as the content will be released on April 1, 2025.

Age Of Wonders 4 – Giant Kings

In Giant Kings, players can restore the Elder Giants to their rightful place as masters of the Astral Sea as they return to the myriad realms of Age of Wonders. Players may explore the ruins of the giants' fallen empire, seek out forgotten crystal magic to empower their armies, and delve into the depths for lost treasures. This expansion introduces the new Giant ruler type, a powerful new dwelling, and an array of hand-crafted regions to explore.

New Ruler Type : Ascend as a mighty Giant King, ruling over mortals with unmatched power. Giant Kings possess unique terraforming abilities and can use the Item Forge right from the start of the game. Call upon ancient weapons to fight with you and unlock powerful runes to forge unique equipment. Choose from one of four mighty clans and transform the world around you: flatten peaks, raise mountains, mold lava, and freeze the land!

: Ascend as a mighty Giant King, ruling over mortals with unmatched power. Giant Kings possess unique terraforming abilities and can use the Item Forge right from the start of the game. Call upon ancient weapons to fight with you and unlock powerful runes to forge unique equipment. Choose from one of four mighty clans and transform the world around you: flatten peaks, raise mountains, mold lava, and freeze the land! New Crystal Dwelling: A towering structure that houses souls of the ancient Giants encased in crystalline matrices. Earn the favor of the Council Prolocutor, improve your relations, and access a unique shop offering exclusive skills, magical equipment, and artifacts. Moreover, formidable new creatures are now roaming the lands: crystal-forged lithorine units and colossal primordial beasts, ready to challenge players to combat in Ancient Wonders.

A towering structure that houses souls of the ancient Giants encased in crystalline matrices. Earn the favor of the Council Prolocutor, improve your relations, and access a unique shop offering exclusive skills, magical equipment, and artifacts. Moreover, formidable new creatures are now roaming the lands: crystal-forged lithorine units and colossal primordial beasts, ready to challenge players to combat in Ancient Wonders. Landmark Regions: New massive regions will appear in your realm that you can annex to your empire for economic benefits — magnificent waterfalls, the remains of ancient dragons, majestic underground monuments, and more are waiting for you to explore!

New massive regions will appear in your realm that you can annex to your empire for economic benefits — magnificent waterfalls, the remains of ancient dragons, majestic underground monuments, and more are waiting for you to explore! Shop Structures: Merchants now roam the land, offering powerful services and rare goods. Visit one of three shop types to purchase hero equipment and skills, mounts or strategic vision over world map areas. Feeling bold? Attack these traders to seize their wares – but beware, future dealings may be closed to you!

Merchants now roam the land, offering powerful services and rare goods. Visit one of three shop types to purchase hero equipment and skills, mounts or strategic vision over world map areas. Feeling bold? Attack these traders to seize their wares – but beware, future dealings may be closed to you! Two New Tomes : The Tome of the Dungeon Depths, to build a grand underground empire and protect it at all costs. Transform your provinces into a new dungeon theme with economic bonuses and four special province improvements. Craft eternal Clay Soldiers and deadly traps to defend your territories. The Tome of Geomancy lets you become attuned to the Ley line energies beneath you and channel them to supercharge your army's damage and resistances. Recruit Geomancer units to harness the powers of the earth, and encase your forces in razor-sharp crystalline armor.

: The Tome of the Dungeon Depths, to build a grand underground empire and protect it at all costs. Transform your provinces into a new dungeon theme with economic bonuses and four special province improvements. Craft eternal Clay Soldiers and deadly traps to defend your territories. The Tome of Geomancy lets you become attuned to the Ley line energies beneath you and channel them to supercharge your army's damage and resistances. Recruit Geomancer units to harness the powers of the earth, and encase your forces in razor-sharp crystalline armor. So Much More, including 3 new realm traits that include a story-driven region with unique endgame events, 2 new ancient wonders, 4 new music tracks, a new interface skin, and countless smaller updates!

