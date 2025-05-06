Posted in: Amazon Game Studios, Games, New World, Video Games | Tagged: Amazon Games, New World: Aeternum

New World: Aeternum Is Bringing Back The Springtide Bloom Event

New World: Aeternum is continuing to bring back old events from the previous incarnation, as the Springtide Bloom event comes back next week

Article Summary Springtide Bloom returns to New World: Aeternum from May 13 to June 2 with exclusive seasonal rewards.

Players level 20+ can join Springtide activities, battling Wispy-Wasps and gathering unique event resources.

Earn Springtide Tokens and Event Reputation to unlock rotating weekly rewards in the Springtide shop.

Climb shop tiers for rare cosmetics, mounts, armor patterns, and top-tier crafting materials.

Amazon Games keeps on rolling out the old events for New World: Aeternum, as they have decided to bring back the Springtide Bloom event for 2025. Starting on May 13 and rolling through June 2, you can "revel in the beauty of nature" with a limited-time set of rewards, all centered around the arrival of the Bloom Heralds you'll see in almost every settlement. Those who wish to partake in this Level 20 or higher to embark on Springtide activities, as you will collect event-specific tokens to unlock rewards and more. We have more info from the devs here, and you can get finer details from their latest blog.

New World: Aeternum – Springtide Bloom 2025

Spring has awakened once again. Venture into the wilds of Aeternum to harvest the vibrant, dangerous blooms known as Wispyblooms. Protect yourself from the blight of Wispy Wasps, collect Springtide's unique resources, and deliver them to your local Bloom Herald in exchange for Event Reputation and tokens.

Wispy-Wasp Hunt: Each day, Wispy-Wasps swarm Wispybloom nodes across Aeternum. Truthseekers must locate the Wispyblooms scattered throughout the wild and defeat the Wispy-Wasps guarding them. As players conquer the Wispy-Wasps, they must gather Wispy Sprigs and Springtide's unique bloom drops. Turn these materials in at Bloom Heralds to gain Event Reputation and earn event tokens.

Event Rewards: Gather materials to exchange for Springtide Tokens by interacting with Prismablooms, Wispy-Wasps, Joyous Gift Piles, Wispyblooms and more. Rewards rotate weekly, so players are encouraged to check back often to make the most of their tokens.

Springtide Shop Tiers: Earn Event Reputation to unlock new Shop Tiers and gain access to more valuable items. Each tier will add more premium rewards, including rare cosmetics, such as mounts, armor patterns, skin sets and emotes, along with high value crafting materials for players to use when decorating their houses.

